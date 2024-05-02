SCCG Announces Partnership with Parcomm, Providing Market and Compliance Support for Social and Sweepstakes Operations

SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Parcomm Inc,

This collaboration aims to provide enhanced advisory support, compliance, and market research for Parcomm's nine social and sweepstakes casino brands

Our collaboration with Parcomm is designed to ensure that their social and sweepstakes casino operations are enhanced with top-tier compliance, advisory, and market research support.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Parcomm Inc. This collaboration aims to provide enhanced advisory support, compliance, and market research for Parcomm's nine social and sweepstakes casino brands in the US market and other jurisdictions.

SCCG Management brings an unparalleled blend of expertise, innovation, and partnership to the forefront of sweepstakes and social casino gaming. Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, highlighted the strategic focus of the partnership: "Our collaboration with Parcomm is designed to ensure that their social and sweepstakes casino operations are enhanced with top-tier compliance, advisory, and market research support. This partnership leverages our deep industry knowledge to enable strategic decision-making and robust growth in the complex sweepstakes gaming landscape."

Cody Parmer, President of Parcomm, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are excited for the opportunity to join the SCCG network and look forward to our continued growth within the iGaming industry.”

This partnership underscores SCCG’s commitment to enhancing its leadership in the gaming advisory sector and supports Parcomm’s expansion and operational excellence in the social/sweepstakes casino arena.



About Parcomm Inc

Founded in 1997, Parcomm Inc began as a vending route operator and has since diversified into various sectors, culminating in the launch of their first online sweepstakes website in 2020. Their adaptability and progressive growth in the gaming sector make them an invaluable partner in the evolving landscape of online gaming.



ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, with over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. With a worldwide footprint, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. With over 30 years of industry experience, the firm provides a range of services, including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments, which encompass IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements. SCCG also offers a full-service sales team for global product distribution. Anchored by a commitment to innovation and excellence, SCCG continues to shape and invest in the future of the gaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

CONTACT