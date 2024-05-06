SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Globe Gaming to Expand Global Footprint in Gaming and Sports Entertainment

SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Globe Gaming Limited

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in SCCG's efforts to broaden its influence in the gaming and sports entertainment sectors internationally.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Globe Gaming Limited, aiming to significantly extend its global reach with a focus on the European market. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in SCCG's efforts to broaden its influence in the gaming and sports entertainment sectors internationally.

Founded in 2022 by industry veteran Wayne Stevenson, Globe Gaming is a consultancy known for its high-caliber partnerships across various sectors including retail gaming, online gaming, racecourses, lotteries, and football clubs. With 35 years of experience, Stevenson has cultivated a valuable network that enhances business relationships and drives value in the European and global markets.

Wayne Stevenson, Founder and CEO of Globe Gaming, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "I am delighted to be working with Stephen and his SCCG Management team. I consider SCCG to be the leading advisory firm in the world and to be working in partnership with them is incredibly exciting. Combining the expertise of Globe Gaming and SCCG Management creates endless opportunities."

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, commented on the partnership, saying, "Our collaboration with Globe Gaming Limited is a strategic step towards enhancing our global presence, particularly in Europe. Wayne’s extensive experience and his network's strength align perfectly with our mission to innovate and lead in the gaming industry. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership opens up for both companies."

SCCG Management has over three decades of experience in providing strategic advisory services in iGaming, sports betting, gaming technologies sports entertainment and more. With a robust portfolio of over 100 client partners globally, SCCG is dedicated to delivering market-leading strategies and solutions that promote growth and innovation in the industry.

This partnership is expected to leverage the strengths of both companies to explore new opportunities, enhance customer engagement, and deliver comprehensive solutions across the gaming and sports entertainment landscape.

About Globe Gaming Limited

Globe Gaming Limited is a consultancy business founded by Wayne Stevenson, focusing on high-quality partnerships in the gaming and sports sectors. With significant influence in European football and a network across global jurisdictions, Globe Gaming is committed to driving value and enhancing collaboration within the industry.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, with over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. With a worldwide footprint, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. With over 30 years of industry experience, the firm provides a range of services, including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments, which encompass IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements. SCCG also offers a full-service sales team for global product distribution. Anchored by a commitment to innovation and excellence, SCCG continues to shape and invest in the future of the gaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

