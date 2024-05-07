Princeton Detox & Recovery Center’s Nursing Team Honored with 2024 Healthcare Professionals Award by Caron
Princeton Detox & Recovery Center’s Nursing Team Honored with 2024 Healthcare Professionals Award by CaronMONMOUTH JUNCTION, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES , May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Princeton Detox & Recovery Center (PDRC) is proud to announce that its dedicated Nursing Team has been selected as the recipient of the prestigious 2024 Healthcare Professionals Award from Caron. This accolade recognizes their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care to clients undergoing detoxification and recovery. The award will be presented at the 22nd Annual Community Awards Breakfast, hosted by Caron on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the Hilton Philadelphia City Ave.
The Nursing Team at PDRC has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to the health and well-being of their clients, fostering a safe, compassionate, and supportive environment. Their approach is client-centered, focusing on individual needs and ensuring that each person receives tailored care that respects their dignity and aids in their recovery journey.
“Our nurses are at the heart of our clinical program, and their dedication is pivotal in our mission to provide a seamless transition from dependence to recovery,” said Martha Goldman, Director of Nursing at Princeton Detox & Recovery Center. “This award from Caron is a recognition of their professional excellence and their personal commitment to making a difference in the lives of those we serve. We could not have done this work without the administration's support and the clinical group's hard work. The leadership at Guardian Recovery has been behind us every step of the way. We embody what our founders at Guardian Recovery set out to provide. Our counselors shepherd the clients and their families through the passage from active addiction to ongoing recovery."
Princeton Detox & Recovery Center's clinical program is designed to meet the unique challenges of detoxification with a comprehensive and integrative approach. It combines medical excellence with therapeutic modalities to support physical, mental, and emotional healing. The program includes individual counseling, group therapy, nutritional guidance, and holistic therapies, all under the supervision of experienced healthcare professionals.
The Caron’s 22nd Annual Community Awards Breakfast will be held at 7:45 a.m. at the Hilton Philadelphia City Ave, located at 4200 City Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131. The event celebrates the achievements of healthcare professionals who have contributed significantly to the betterment of their communities through outstanding service and commitment.
For more information about Princeton Detox & Recovery Center and its services, visit their website.
