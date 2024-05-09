IEC FL East Coast Chapter Announces Completion of Electrical Career Prep Course
Partnership with the Palm Beach County School District
Our aim is to introduce and educate students on the career opportunities in the electrical field which is a sector that desperately needs fresh talent.”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Independent Electrical Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter (IEC-FECC) proudly announces the successful completion of the inaugural Electrical Career Prep Course offered for FREE to the Senior class at John I. Leonard High School in Greenacres. College is not the chosen path for all and this course has provided the students with an alternative path.
— Bob Terry, Executive Director, IEC-FECC.
The IEC FL East Coast Chapter congratulates the first participating students who have taken their initial steps toward a promising career as electricians. The program not only equips students with essential skills but also provides them with a substantial advantage in the competitive job market.
This course serves as a vital resource for students considering alternative post-secondary options, such as apprenticeships, which are often overlooked despite their potential to lead to lucrative and stable careers. Through hands-on experience and mentorship, students gain a comprehensive understanding of what a career in electrical work entails.
Looking ahead, the IEC FL East Coast Chapter is enthusiastic about expanding this program to more schools within the district. "Our commitment is not only to educate but also to inspire and prepare the next generation of skilled trades professionals. We believe that every student should have access to diverse career paths, and we are excited about the future of this program," added Bob Terry, Executive Director of the IEC-FECC.
About IEC FL East Coast Chapter
The IEC FL East Coast Chapter is a not-for-profit membership association that offers Electrical and Low Volatge/Limited Energy apprenticeship programs. The IEC is a leading provider of electrical apprenticeship programs and dedicated to training and developing skilled electricians. With a commitment to excellence, the FL East Coast chapter equips its apprentices with comprehensive knowledge, practical skills, and industry connections, empowering them to succeed in the dynamic field of electrical work.
In the state of Florida, apprenticeship certification programs are sponsored. If an individual is not already working with a sponsoring contractor, the IEC FL East Coast Chapter assists qualifying individuals with placement. Students work full time while attending school 1 night per week, and graduate debt free. They earn while they learn!
The IEC Florida East Coast Chapter's focus on electrical apprenticeship training provides an excellent alternative for students who are interested in pursuing a career in the electrical field. Collaborating with local high schools to introduce students to the electrical industry provides valuable opportunity for them to explore their interests and potentially find a rewarding career path. It's important to have diverse options that cater to different individuals' talents and aspirations.
For more information about the IEC FL East Coast Chapter and its programs, please visit www.iec-fecc.org. Interested individuals may contact us through the IEC-FECC website at https://www.iec-fecc.org/contact-us/ or by calling 561-697-4893.
