Mississippi Lottery’s 2024 Summer of Fun Promo Heats Up

Nearly half-a-million in cash giveaways, prizes

JACKSON, MISS. – Your chance to win cash and prizes kicks off this month as The Mississippi Lottery’s 2024 edition of the free-to-enter Summer of Fun promotion returns.

Fifteen drawings starting May 21 will offer Mississippi Insiders the opportunity to win cash, Recteq pellet grills, Yeti and Rtic coolers, a 20-foot Sun Tracker pontoon boat or a Nissan Titan Pro 4-X truck.

Entry forms may be accessed by scanning Summer of Fun QR codes at lottery play centers, lottery retailer in-store checkout screens or in Mississippi Lottery TV commercials. Mississippi Lottery Insiders will receive access to a special entry link by email each week. Sign up to become a Lottery Insider here. There’s no purchase necessary to win and buying Mississippi Lottery products does not increase the chance of winning.

Social media posts will remind players to scan QR codes and Insiders to check their email for a link to an electronic entry form, starting today. Each drawing will have a unique entry form.

Enter one drawing or enter them all. The odds of winning a prize in the Summer of Fun promotion are based on the total number of entries each week. All winners will be selected in a random drawing. Each winning Summer of Fun entrant will be notified by certified mail. Limit one entry per player per drawing period. Players with multiple entries in a single drawing period will be disqualified.

Click here for complete rules and #havefunyall.

*Insider link will be e-mailed each week.

###