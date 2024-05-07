12th Judicial District accepting applications for VALE Board vacancy

Wednesday, May 1, 2024

ALAMOSA, Colo. – The 12th Judicial District is accepting applications for one vacancy on the Victims Assistance and Law Enforcement (VALE) Board serving Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio Grande and Saguache counties.

The five-member board provides grant funds to community and criminal justice agencies providing direct victim services in the district. Board members decide how to allocate funds for grants requested through a competitive application process.

Each of the state’s judicial districts has a VALE board whose members are appointed by the chief judge to a three-year term; each member may serve up to two consecutive terms. In the 12th Judicial District, the preference is for a varied board including representation from each of the counties in the district.

Board members are expected to attend a minimum of four meetings per year, be able to read and understand basic financial reports, and read meeting materials in advance to be able to participate in discussions. Knowledge of community resources and trauma-informed victim services is helpful.

Letters of interest are being accepted through May 31, 2024. Letters should include information about any prior board service and reasons for wanting to serve on the VALE Board. Letters of interest must be received by Court Executive Kyle Gustafson, 8955 Independence Way, Alamosa, CO 81101, or via e-mail at kyle.gustafson@judicial.state.co.us, by May 31, 2024.