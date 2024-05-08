Image One USA Named Among 2024 Top Low-Cost Franchises by Franchise Business Review
Independent Research Data Demonstrates that Franchisees Are Highly Satisfied with Their Investment in Image One USA
We're incredibly proud to receive this accolade for the second consecutive year and hope it inspires others to consider joining our franchisee community.”ROLLING MEADOWS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent franchise research firm Franchise Business Review identifies Image One USA as a 2024 Top Low-Cost Franchise. Image One Facility Solutions is a national commercial cleaning franchise recognized for owner satisfaction and affordability. Headquartered outside of Chicago and franchising since 2011, Image One launched its franchise affiliate program in 2015. Now, over 100 franchisees service buildings nationwide, including Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville, Houston, and the Dallas/Ft. Worth area.
— Tim Conn, Founder and President of Image One USA
"We're incredibly proud to receive this accolade for the second consecutive year and hope it inspires others to consider joining our franchisee community," said Tim Conn, Founder and President of Image One USA. "The entire Image One family is dedicated to providing people with new and life-changing opportunities. Being recognized as a Top Low-Cost Franchise moves us closer to our goal of accelerating the professional commercial cleaning industry."
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is the only organization that solely ranks franchises based on the satisfaction and performance of franchisees. FBR ranks the top franchises in specific sectors and publishes the results in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises and quarterly reports.
For over 18 months, more than 11,000 franchisees representing 140 low-cost brands participated in Franchise Business Review's franchisee satisfaction survey. The brands selected for the list of the best low-cost franchises to buy had to have high franchisee satisfaction and an investment of under $100,000 when their franchisees participated in FBR's survey.
"A common misconception is that buying a franchise is too expensive for the average person seeking to start a business. But many people don't know that there are excellent low-cost franchise opportunities out there that can provide the satisfaction and benefits of business ownership," said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. "Approximately one-third of the brands in the Top Low-Cost Franchises list have initial investments starting under $75K. With financing, many can be started for as little as $20K. More importantly, these 50 franchises have average owner satisfaction 15-20% higher than our industry benchmark, making them all excellent options for entrepreneurs considering franchise ownership."
Image One's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, culture, and financial opportunity. When the results were compiled, Image One franchisees reported satisfaction scores significantly higher than the industry average, with training and support being one of their most appreciated factors.
Image One provides its franchisees the life-changing opportunity to own a business with an essential and growing service while partnering with a highly reputable brand with a proven business model. Image One's highly trained staff has the tools, knowledge, and resources to provide superior results for competitive rates. Joining the Image One team connects you to the brand family at the top of its game in an accelerating professional commercial cleaning industry.
For information on the franchise, visit https://imageonefranchise.com/.
Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the complete list of 2024 Top Franchises.
About Image One
Image One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. Third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com, and Franchise Business Review, regularly recognize it as a top franchise.
Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, and assistance with billing, equipment, and sales training. Image One has commercial cleaning franchise locations covering Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville, and Houston. Franchise territories are available nationwide.
For more information on the brand, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com.
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering investing in a franchise business. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.
