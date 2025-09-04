DuraFleet Launches Nationwide Mobile Fleet Repair Franchise Model

DuraFleet logo

Seasoned Founder and Veteran-Led Concept Aims to Keep American Fleets Rolling

Our model empowers entrepreneurs to launch fleet repair businesses without prior automotive experience, supported by a proven brand, proprietary technology, and ongoing training.” — Patrick Gaven

CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DuraFleet , a company specializing in mobile fleet repair, today announced the nationwide launch of its franchise program, introducing an innovative home-based, mobile service model. Founded by Navy SEAL veteran and entrepreneur Patrick Gaven , the brand is designed to serve businesses that rely daily on light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicles. To support its growth, DuraFleet has partnered with FranDevCo as its exclusive franchise development partner.After eight years of service as a Navy SEAL and a subsequent career in the corporate world, Gaven identified a gap in reliable, on-site support for fleet operators. Without a background in mechanics, he built DuraFleet on the pillars of professionalism, convenience, and customer focus, assembling a turnkey mobile service platform that delivers DOT inspections, preventive maintenance, roadside assistance, and more, directly to fleets wherever they’re located.“As a founder with no mechanical background, I knew the key to success would be in building a franchise that prioritized reliability, accessibility, and convenience for fleet operators,” said Patrick Gaven, Founder and CEO of DuraFleet. “Our model empowers entrepreneurs to launch fleet repair businesses without prior automotive experience, supported by a proven brand, proprietary technology, and ongoing training.”The fleet repair industry is growing quickly, creating a strong foundation for DuraFleet’s long-term success. The U.S. automotive aftermarket is expected to surpass $205 billion by 2030, with steady annual growth of about 4%. Fleet service is expanding even faster at around 6% each year, and demand for roadside assistance is climbing by nearly 5% annually. For DuraFleet, these trends signal a significant and ongoing need for reliable, on-site maintenance and repair. By operating as a mobile, home-based service, DuraFleet is strategically positioned to meet this rising demand efficiently, reduce downtime for clients, and capture market share in a sector with strong growth potential.“DuraFleet represents exactly the kind of innovative, growth-ready brand we look for at FranDevCo,” said Sung Ohm , CEO of FranDevCo. “Patrick’s leadership, the company’s proven mobile service model, and the strength of the fleet repair industry make this a powerful addition to our portfolio. We’re excited to partner with DuraFleet to accelerate their national expansion and bring their high-impact services to communities across the country.”For franchisors interested in a low-cost, recession-resistant franchise model and the roadmap to future industry dominance, DuraFleet offers a groundbreaking mobile business model with limited competition and brand leadership committed to your development. DuraFleet franchise ownership teams you with a brand in step with the needs of today’s commercial fleets and gives you the tools for growth.To learn more about franchising opportunities available, please visit https://durafleetfranchising.com/opportunity/ ###About DuraFleetDuraFleet Franchising, LLC is revolutionizing fleet repair by empowering entrepreneurs to own and operate mobile fleet service businesses. Founded by Navy SEAL veteran Patrick Gaven, DuraFleet’s franchise model delivers essential maintenance, repair, and roadside support to fleets directly—eliminating downtime and inefficiencies. For more information, visit https://durafleetfranchising.com About FranDevCoFranDevCo is a franchise development company that works with emerging and growth-focused brands to produce responsible, rapid, and sustainable growth by connecting top-performing franchisees to the right franchise opportunity. The FranDevCo mission is to drive successful growth through collaboration, processes, and proven systems. Learn more about FranDevCo at frandev.co.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.