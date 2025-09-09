Southland Development Authority Launches Chicago’s Next Premier Business Podcast The First Million is Always the Hardest

After five years of prosperous economic development, the SDA makes personal and professional growth more accessible via new podcast series

With this new podcast, we increase accessibility to the knowledge, information, and skills necessary for professional success, while demonstrating the ambition alive in the Southland.” — Bo Kemp, CEO of the Southland Development Authority

TINLEY PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southland Development Authority (SDA) has successfully launched the first season of its new podcast, The First Million is Always the Hardest , as part of its effort to foster community and discussion following the ACHIEVE Summit 2025 event in June. The show launches with three episodes available immediately on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube, with new episodes to be released weekly on Tuesdays.Hosted by SDA’s CEO Bo Kemp, the show dives into candid conversations with entrepreneurs, investors, and changemakers as they reflect on their childhood dreams, purpose, and the paths that led them to real wealth. Guests explore practical strategies for building wealth, real estate investing, achieving entrepreneurial success, and escaping the burden of financial stress. More than a podcast that simply helps listeners make money, the SDA’s new show educates listeners on what it means to be a person of character who achieves financial security and motivates the community around them.Guests in Season One include SDA entrepreneurs such as Terry Nouri of L3vel3, a lifestyle and men’s grooming brand located in Park Forest, as well as real estate professionals like Edith De La Cruz of Antigua Construction and Bonita Harrison of Sunshine Management. The series also features national thought leaders, such as Ramzey Nassar of DOE Media, and international business leaders, including Nathalie Molina Niño, President of Known, who participated in a fireside chat at the ACHIEVE Summit 2025.“We’re very happy with the initial success of The First Million Is Always the Hardest, but cannot overstate how excited we are to continue this momentum and help build this show into one of the premier business podcasts,” said host Bo Kemp. “The initial mission of the SDA was to drive economic growth in Chicago’s south suburbs, and with this new podcast, we increase accessibility to the knowledge, information, and skills necessary for professional success, while demonstrating the ambition alive in the Southland,” added Kemp.The First Million Is Always the Hardest adds to the numerous projects and initiatives the SDA has undertaken to create community resources for motivated entrepreneurs and to help drive economic development across the Southland, the Midwest, and the nation. Leveraging the skills and experiences of a diverse and highly motivated group of guests, The First Million is Always the Hardest pulls back the curtain on the mindset and strategies needed to build your first million and help people move from stuck to scaling.Don’t miss a single second of the invaluable conversations from Season One, and subscribe now on Spotify and YouTube. Additionally, listeners can join the conversation by following the show on Facebook and Instagram, becoming a part of a community of people building legacy and wealth every day.For more information on the SDA and how to partner to create meaningful change, please visit www. southlanddevelopment.org ###About the Southland Development AuthorityThe Southland Development Authority, a not-for-profit economic development organization, is committed to driving equitable and sustainable economic growth in the South Suburbs of Chicago. Through innovative programs, strategic partnerships, and impactful direct investments, the SDA is building a vibrant, inclusive economy that drives wealth growth for individuals, businesses, and municipalities. Combined with the benefits of the South Suburban Land Bank and the Monarch Fund, the SDA serves as a model for regional development.For more information, visit southlanddevelopment.org

