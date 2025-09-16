Image One USA Named to Franchise Business Review Top 50 Most Innovative Franchises of 2025

FBR Innovative Franchise graphic

Independent Research Firm Identified Franchisees Are Highly Satisfied with Image One’s Culture of Innovation and Creativity

This recognition reinforces our commitment to putting people first and growing a franchise system where everyone feels heard, valued, and equipped to succeed.” — Tim Conn

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Image One USA , a leading commercial cleaning franchise in the United States, was recently identified by Franchise Business Review as one of just 50 franchise brands to be named an award-winning franchise in its 2025 report on the Most Innovative Franchises Headquartered just outside of Chicago and franchising since 2011, Image One USA launched its franchise affiliate program in 2015. Today, 24 Affiliate Franchisees are servicing buildings nationwide, including in Louisiana, Ohio, Texas, Wisconsin, Virginia, and Florida.Franchise Business Review, a research firm that conducts independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises semi-annually in its Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as industry reports throughout the year that highlight research on the top franchises in specific sectors.“Being named to Franchise Business Review’s ‘Top 50 Most Innovative Franchises of 2025’ is a tremendous honor and a testament to the values we’ve built our company on: transparency, support, and shared success,” said Tim Conn , President and CEO of Image One USA. “At Image One, we believe a strong, collaborative culture is the foundation for empowering our franchise owners to not only succeed but thrive. This recognition reinforces our commitment to putting people first and growing a franchise system where everyone feels heard, valued, and equipped to succeed.”The full list of this year’s honorees can be found here: Most Innovative Franchises. Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months’ worth of data from over 35,000 franchisees representing more than 365 brands. Franchise owners were asked about their brand’s innovation and creativity as well as their trust in the franchisor, overall satisfaction with the brand, and likelihood to recommend it to others.“In today’s competitive market, franchise innovation isn’t optional—it’s what sets the smartest, most sustainable opportunities apart,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “We’re proud to celebrate the brands that consistently deliver new products, services, and systems that fuel franchisee growth and strengthen their long-term success.”Image One’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity. Image One’s responses exceeded expectations, placing them in the top 15 franchises nationally.For more information on the brand, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com ###About Image OneImage One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. Third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com, and Franchise Business Review, regularly recognize it as a top franchise.Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, and assistance with billing, equipment, and sales training. Image One has commercial cleaning franchise locations covering Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers, and Houston. Franchise territories are available nationwide.For more information on the brand, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,300 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/

