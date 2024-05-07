Ukraine Energy Support Fund strengthened with additional EUR 23M from the United Kingdom

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has received a pledge for an additional EUR 23 million from the United Kingdom, further supporting Ukraine's efforts to reinforce its energy infrastructure. This new grant complements the UK’s previous contributions which now total EUR 50 million over the last two years.

In response to recent significant attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, this emergency funding of EUR 23 million is designated for immediate repairs and strengthening of vital facilities. These measures are crucial to prepare for ensuring operational stability amid ongoing challenges.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat and implemented in close cooperation with the USAID finance ESP and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors. To date the Fund has reached EUR 433 million in pledges from inter alia Germany, European Union, Sweden, United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Belgium and Iceland.