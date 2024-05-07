Dr. Mark P. Gold Introduces The Biote Method and Thermiva Treatments in New York City
Dr. Mark P. Gold is Honoring Women's Health Month and Mother's Day with a Special Offer on Biote and Thermiva Treatments
These innovative therapies represent a significant advancement in women's healthcare, offering personalized solutions for hormone imbalance and intimate wellness.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Mark P. Gold, a gynecologist renowned in the field of women's health and wellness, is pleased to announce the introduction of The Biote Method and Thermiva treatments at his practice in New York City. In honor of Women's Health Month and Mother's Day, Dr. Gold is celebrating by offering all women an exclusive introductory discount of 10% off their first treatment of Biote and Thermiva.
Dr. Gold recognizes the significance of providing treatments that cater to the unique needs of women. Biote, a hormone replacement therapy, and Thermiva, a non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation treatment, are designed to enhance overall well-being and restore confidence.
Biote is a hormone replacement therapy designed to address hormonal imbalances in women (and men too!). Utilizing bioidentical hormone pellets, Biote offers a natural and personalized approach to hormone optimization. By restoring hormone levels to their optimal ranges, Biote can help alleviate symptoms associated with hormonal fluctuations, such as fatigue, weight gain, mood swings, and decreased libido. With its safe, convenient, and long-lasting delivery system, Biote provides patients with consistent hormone levels, promoting overall well-being and vitality.
ThermiVa is a non-surgical treatment aimed at improving vaginal laxity and addressing various concerns related to intimate wellness. Using radiofrequency technology, ThermiVa gently heats the targeted tissues, stimulating collagen production and tightening the vaginal area. The ThermiVa procedure offers a safe and effective solution for women seeking to enhance sexual satisfaction, alleviate mild urinary incontinence, and rejuvenate vaginal tissue after childbirth or aging. With minimal discomfort and no downtime, ThermiVa provides women with a discreet and convenient option to restore confidence and intimacy.
Women's Health Month observed throughout the month of May, serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of prioritizing women's health and addressing their specific healthcare needs. Additionally, Mother's Day provides a fitting occasion to honor and celebrate the invaluable contributions of mothers and women everywhere.
To mark this special occasion, Dr. Gold extends a warm invitation to all women to take advantage of the limited-time offer of 10% off their first treatment of Biote and Thermiva.
For more information about Biote and Thermiva treatments or to schedule a consultation, please visit Dr. Mark P. Gold's website at www.markpgoldmd.com or contact the practice directly at 212-288-8300.
About Dr. Mark P. Gold:
Dr. Mark P. Gold is a distinguished physician specializing in women's health and wellness. With a focus on providing personalized care and innovative treatments, Dr. Gold is committed to helping women achieve optimal health and vitality. He is dedicated to staying at the forefront of medical advancements and delivering exceptional patient care.
Dr. Mark P. Gold was born and raised in New York City and is a board-certified OB-GYN, treating patients in New York City and its surrounding communities. He specializes in “healthy aging” and wellness, and providing personalized care, committed to helping women achieve optimal hormonal and overall gynecologic health. He holds certification from the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a member of major professional organizations, including the AMA and the Medical Society of the State of New York.
