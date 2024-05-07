TIGHITCO AND DCM GROUP AEROSPACE JOIN FORCES ON THE AIRBUS A220 PROGRAM
DCM's extensive Airbus experience, combined with our expertise in low-cost manufacturing while delivering high-quality parts, will allow us to provide an exceptional partnership for the Airbus A220.”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIGHITCO, Inc., a leading manufacturer of aerospace and defense products, has announced a new platform statement of work with DCM Group Aerospace, based in Montreal, Canada, to manufacture and deliver a multi-part number program for the Airbus A220. The program will include a range of machined details and sheet metal assemblies, with first deliveries set for Q4 2024.
The collaboration between TIGHITCO LATINOAMERICA S.A. de C.V., and DCM Group Aerospace will bring together the expertise and capabilities of both companies to provide high-quality, reliable parts for the Airbus A220. This partnership highlights TIGHITCO's commitment to expanding its global reach and providing innovative solutions for a wide range of platforms both within the aerospace industry.
"We are excited to announce this award by DCM Group Aerospace," said Humberto Santiago, COO of TIGHITCO LATINOAMERICA S.A. de C.V. "Their extensive Airbus platform and aerostructures experience, combined with our expertise in low-cost manufacturing while delivering high-quality parts, will allow us to provide an exceptional partnership for the Airbus A220. We look forward to this new statement of work and delivering on our commitment to excellence."
The Airbus A220 is a state-of-the-art aircraft designed for efficiency and comfort. Originally developed by Bombardier, it was operated initially as the Bombardier C Series. These parts will feed into the higher-level assemblies, conducted at DCM Group Aerospace in Montreal. The first deliveries of the multi-part number program are set for Q4 2024, and both companies are dedicated to meeting and exceeding the Airbus expectations.
TIGHITCO, Inc. and DCM Group Aerospace are equally committed to delivering high-quality, reliable structures for the Airbus A220. This program is a testament to the dedication and expertise of both companies and their commitment to providing innovative solutions to major OEM’s, such as Airbus.
About TIGHITCO
Since 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.
Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.
About DCM GROUP
DCM Group is one of the largest subcontractors of aerostructure parts and sub-assemblies in the province of Quebec and one of the three largest manufacturers of aircraft maintenance / GSE tooling in the world. Founded in 1987, DCM Group counts among its customers: Airbus, ATR, Bell Helicopter, Boeing, Bombardier, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran, CAE, Rockwell Collins, Thales, Lockheed Martin and L-3. ISO AS9100, Nadcap and Transport Canada accredited, DCM Group provides turnkey solutions for major OEM’s in the aviation industry.
