Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) Opens Committee Nominations
Independent Committees Make ACQ’s Essential Accreditation Decisions
ACQ plays a vital role in addressing the serious issues that currently limit access to quality ABA services. The volunteers serving on the committees help ensure that ACQ raises the bar.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) has opened nominations for its standards committee, accreditation committee, and appeals committee.
— Eric Larsson, PhD, LP, BCBA-D, Standards Committee Chair
ACQ is an accreditation body for autism service providers offering applied behavior analysis (ABA) as a healthcare service. Its essential accreditation decisions are made by independent committees. These committees are comprised of experienced experts and diverse representatives involved in receiving, delivering, supporting, and funding ABA services for autism.
ACQ is accepting nominations from people with experience or expertise in ABA or autism, including consumers, caregivers, providers, executives, support staff, funders, faculty, regulators, and others. Those appointed will serve a two-year committee term.
“Our integrity and success depend on support from the community we serve,” said Erick Dubuque, director of ACQ. “Participation in our nomination process is a great way for our community to get involved in creating and enforcing industry standards.”
Eric Larsson, chair of the ACQ Standards Committee and executive director of clinical services at Lovaas Institute Midwest, said, “ACQ plays a vital role in addressing the serious issues that currently limit access to quality applied behavior analysis services. The many volunteers serving on its committees help ensure that ACQ continues to raise the bar for everyone.”
Interested parties can complete ACQ’s Nomination Survey to nominate themselves or their colleagues.
The deadline is 11:59 p.m. (ET) on May 31, 2024.
About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)
The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a nonprofit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ’s mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations.
ACQ is a single-member LLC of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted nonprofit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.
Learn more at autismcommission.org.
