Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital Announces Anil Reddy, MD, as the New Medical Director

Anil Reddy, MBA, MD, Medical Director

We are fortunate to have Dr. Reddy leading the physical rehabilitation medicine services for our patients” — Chris Bergh, Nobis Rehab Partners COO

TULSA, OK, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anil Reddy, MBA, MD, a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician, will lead the physical rehabilitation medicine services in collaboration with the hospital rehab therapy team for patients who have suffered a disabling injury or disease. Dr. Reddy brings over 30 years of experience as a physician in several specialties. Dr. Reddy has specialized in physical medicine rehabilitation for over 20 years in both inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation facilities.

"We are fortunate to have Dr. Reddy leading the physical rehabilitation medicine services for our patients,” Chris Bergh, Nobis Rehabilitation Partners' Chief Operating Officer said.

Dr. Reddy completed residency training at Metropolitan Hospital in New York and is a Board Certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and he is also Board Certified in Electro Diagnostic Medicine. Dr. Reddy received a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management from the University of Texas. His initial medical training was at Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad, India where he was Board Certified in Trauma and Orthopedic Surgery.

About Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital

40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, a Joint Venture with Saint Francis Health System, located at 7909 South 101st East Avenue, with a motivated rehab hospital team that comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a disabling disease or injury, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries, and returns them to an optimal fulfilling life. Visit Tulsa Rehab on Facebook and LinkedIn.



About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospitals.