COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® EXPANDS TO PLEASANTON CALIFORNIA
Family operation to lead new locationPLEASANTON , CA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for junk removal and moving needs, continues expanding as it welcomes a new location to Pleasanton on May 8th.
Located at 519 Leisure St. Livermore, CA 94551, the Pleasanton College HUNKS provides donation pickups, general labor assistance, and the company's signature fast, friendly junk removal and moving services for area residents and businesses. College HUNKS is frequently awarded a top franchise to own and is one of the only brands to make the Inc. 5000 list ten years in a row.
"Entrepreneurship is in our family’s blood,” said Nader Awadalla, Franchise Owner of the Pleasanton location. “After visiting the Tampa Bay area and seeing a College HUNKS truck driving around, I was intrigued. I was extremely impressed with the franchisee vetting process and appreciated how thorough it was - the discovery process cemented for me that College HUNKS was unlike any other brand.”
Franchise owner Nader Awadalla alongside his family will lead the Pleasanton College HUNKS team in serving the Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon, Danville, Livermore, Alamo, Blackhawk and Walnut Creek areas.
“We loved the culture and the people we met along our journey as we learned about the franchise. It felt like the spirit of the founders Omar and Nick was still pulsating across every team member,” said Awadalla. “The commitment to community also inspired me and connected with our family’s fundamental beliefs. We all loved that College Hunks made that part of their ethos, it was never an afterthought.”
"We are delighted to welcome the Awadalla family to our team and to have their support in growing our brand in Pleasanton. They each have the drive of a true business owner and can propel the team toward success," said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. "Thanks to our franchise partners, we can bring our quality brand to more communities and support individuals and businesses with their moving and hauling needs."
College HUNKS is a purpose-driven company dedicated to being a part of the community. College HUNKS recently celebrated donating 4 million meals to U.S. Hunger by donating two meals for every moving or junk-hauling job completed. The Jeffersontown HUNKS team plans to connect with the brand’s goodwill efforts alongside partnerships with local women’s shelters and domestic violence aid programs.
For more information about the Pleasanton HUNKS, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/pleasanton/or call 925-722-4882
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
