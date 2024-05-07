Willcox Wine Festival - May 18/19

WILLCOX, AZ, US, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Willcox Wine Country is recognized as Arizona's premier wine region. Located in southeastern Arizona, near the town of Willcox, this area has gained recognition for its unique terroir and the production of high-quality wines. The region benefits from its high elevation, warm days, cool nights, and well-drained soils, which are ideal conditions for grape growing.

Fri. May 17 - 6:00 pm till 9:00 pm – Chamber of Commerce Wine Dinner. Location: Golden Rule Vineyards Tasting Room & Event Center. 469 S. Haskell, Willcox, AZ 85643 Tickets $75 per person. Benefits the Chamber of Commerce.

• 6 pm Wine Reception

• 6:30 pm Dinner

• Live Music, Silent Auction & Door Prizes

• Mediterranean Menu

Sat. May 18 - 11:00 am till 5:00 pm - Wine Festival - $35 per person pre-sale / $45 at the gate. Each ticket includes a commemorative wine glass and ten tasting tickets.

Sun. May 19 - 11:00 am till 5:00 pm - Wine Festival - $30 per person pre-sale / $40 at the gate. Each ticket includes a commemorative wine glass and ten tasting tickets.

Featuring 15 of Arizona’s best wineries along with over 30 non-winery vendors including fine arts, artisan foods, vintage vendors, and non-stop entertainment along with 2 food trucks.

This is a Rain or Shine Event

Participating Wineries:

• Birds & Barrels Vineyards

• Bodega Pierce

• Carlson Creek Vineyards

• Coronado Vineyards

• Golden Rule Vineyards

• Keeling Schaefer Vineyards

• Pillsbury Wine Company

• Strive Vineyards

• Zarpara Vineyard

• 1764 Vineyards

• Copper Horse Vineyard

• DA Vines Vineyard

• Page Springs

• Soaring Wines

• Vino Stache

Music Line-up

Saturday:

• Lucius Parr & Street Life – 11-2

• Groove Machine – 2-5

Sunday

• Baja Caravan – 11-2

• Eric Schaffer & Other Troublemakers – 2 - 5

The festival will also feature over 30 art, craft and artisan vendors, multiple food vendors and 2 food trucks.

ABOUT WILLCOX WINE COUNTRY:

Willcox Wine Country is Arizona's premier wine region. It is a wine region located in Cochise and Graham counties in far southeastern Arizona. The Willcox area leads Arizona wine grape production by growing 74% of the state’s wine grapes. Wines from the region and wines made with Willcox grapes have been highly rated by Wine Spectator, San Francisco Chronicle, tastings.com and the Arizona Republic.

The area includes the Willcox AVA (American Area), making it federally recognized as a unique and distinctive wine growing region in the United States. Willcox Wine Country features 14 tasting rooms, tours, locally grown and produced wines and the semi-annual Willcox Wine Country Festival (held in May and October), which has been rated by Fodor's Travel as one of the top-ten wine festivals in North America. For more information visit www.willcoxwinecountry.org.

ABOUT THE CITY OF WILLCOX

At the Center of the Willcox Wine Country region, the City of Willcox is the historic, cultural, and economic hub of far southeastern Arizona.

Established as a Railroad terminal in 1880, Willcox became a small rural community supporting local Farms, Orchards, Vineyards and Ranches in a vast region of high-altitude basins and mountain ranges. Willcox is the hospitality gateway to Willcox Wine Country, the Chiricahua National Monument, Ft Bowie National Historic Site, and the Coronado National Forest. For more information visitwillcox.az.gov