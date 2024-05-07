Submit Release
International election observers to North Macedonia’s presidential and parliamentary elections to hold press conference on Thursday

SKOPJE, 7 May 2024 – International election observers will hold a press conference to present their findings following the second round of the presidential as well as the parliamentary elections in North Macedonia.

What:

  • A press conference of the international election observation mission to the second round of the presidential and parliamentary elections in North Macedonia
  • The press conference can be attended in person or via Zoom (details below)
  • Those unable to attend in person can follow the livestream here

Who:

  • Nikoloz Samkharadze, Special Co-ordinator and leader of the short-term observer mission
  • Alfred Heer, Head of the PACE delegation
  • Carina Ödebrink, Head of the OSCE PA Delegation
  • Leopoldo Lopez Gil, Head of the EP delegation
  • Jillian Stirk, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission

When:

  • 15:00 local time (GMT +2) on 9 May 2024

Where:

  • Aleksandar Palace, 15 Boulevard 8th September, Skopje

Registration:

  • To take part via Zoom, please register by 11:00 local time on 9 May using the following link.

The international election observation is a joint mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA), the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), and the European Parliament (EP). The observation mission totals 347 observers, composed of 238 ODIHR-deployed experts, long-term, and short-term observers, 73 from the OSCE PA, 25 from PACE, and 11 from the EP.

For more information, please contact:

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR: +48 609 522 266 or katya.andrusz@odihr.pl

Anzhelika Ivanishcheva, OSCE PA: + 45 60 10 80 30 or anzhelika.ivanishcheva@oscepa.dk

Bogdan Torcătoriu, PACE: Bogdan.TORCATORIU@coe.int

Raffaele Luise, EP: +32 470952199 or raffaele.luise@europarl.europa.eu

