Women’s full inclusion in peace and security efforts focus of OSCE Asian partners meeting

The OSCE Asian Partners for Co-Operation Group and the participating States met today to discuss the importance of women’s full and equal participation in all phases and at all levels of conflict prevention, resolution and peace building.

Despite the passage of almost a quarter-century since the adoption of a landmark UN Security Council Resolution 1325 in 2000, achieving women's equal participation in peace and security remains an ongoing challenge. Recognizing this, OSCE participating States reaffirmed their commitment to gender equality and women's active involvement in peacebuilding processes. The OSCE has consistently advocated for initiatives that promote women's leadership and their inclusion in peace and mediation efforts, as well as enhancing the capacities of women professionals across various domains.

“I still recall the outcomes of last year`s gender Conference in Tetovo, North Macedonia. It was our intention that the said Conference is both, a flagship activity and a call for practical rather than declarative actions. The concept of equal opportunities was and still is a priority and stands as a cornerstone in the agenda of the Government of North Macedonia,” Ambassador Pajo Avirovikj, Chairman of the OSCE Asian Partners for Co-operation Group.

Ambassador Natasha Meli Daudey, Chairperson of the OSCE Permanent Council, emphasized Malta’s commitment to prioritizing the Women, Peace, and Security Agenda, both during its Chairpersonship of the OSCE as well as an elected member of the UN Security Council. She stated, “As Chair, Malta is dedicated to advancing this agenda throughout the OSCE region and beyond.“ She also highlighted Malta's objectives “to adopt an inclusive approach to security, which involves mainstreaming gender effectively, enhancing women's voices and amplifying their involvement in the process.”

The meeting underscored the necessity for OSCE participating States and its Partners for Co-operation to exchange experiences and lessons learned, particularly focusing on the Asia region. By highlighting good practices in promoting the Women, Peace and Security agenda, discussions aimed to strengthen co-operation and recognize the significant yet often overlooked impact of women's participation in peacebuilding and sustainable peace.

“Japan is focusing on WPS as one of our priorities in foreign policy for promoting human-centered diplomacy including 'human security’. “Ambassador Ryuta Mizuuchi, Ambassador of Japan to Austria, Permanent Representative of Japan to the OSCE.

Ambassador Bakyt Dzhusupov, Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities said: “From climate change, to environmental degradation or unsustainable growth, the magnitude of security challenges we face collectively is enormous. We cannot overcome them, unless women are empowered.” “Women’s economic empowerment is thus instrumental in enabling their full and effective participation in conflict prevention and conflict resolution processes,” he added.

The OSCE supports the Asian Partnership in its efforts to further promote common values in the international community and address the new challenges affecting European security and beyond.