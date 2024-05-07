Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,954 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,808 in the last 365 days.

OSCE Stimulates Regional Growth in the Kyrgyz Republic Through Development of Municipal Enterprise Guide

The OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek supported the development of a methodological guide titled "Organization of Activities of a Municipal Enterprise" as part of its efforts in advancing regional development in the Kyrgyz Republic. This initiative was made possible through collaboration with the State Agency for Public Service and Local Self-Governance Affairs (SAPS-LSGA).

The methodological guide, available at  https://mkk.gov.kg/ru/metodicheskoye-posobiye/, focuses on the establishment and operation of municipal enterprises to provide essential public services such as water and waste management.

The initiative responds to the need for practical guidance amid administrative-territorial reform, recommending the creation of municipal enterprises to manage crucial community services. Approved by SAPS-LSGA on January 11, 2024, the guide addresses all stages of establishment and operation, supporting local self-government bodies and municipal enterprise staff.

Beyond its immediate impact, the guide plays a significant role in enhancing the capacity of municipal enterprises, aligning with the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek’s broader objective of fostering regional development in Kyrgyzstan. By facilitating efficient service provision at the local level, it contributes to the overall progress of the Kyrgyz Republic's regions.

You just read:

OSCE Stimulates Regional Growth in the Kyrgyz Republic Through Development of Municipal Enterprise Guide

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more