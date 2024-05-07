OSCE Stimulates Regional Growth in the Kyrgyz Republic Through Development of Municipal Enterprise Guide

The OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek supported the development of a methodological guide titled "Organization of Activities of a Municipal Enterprise" as part of its efforts in advancing regional development in the Kyrgyz Republic. This initiative was made possible through collaboration with the State Agency for Public Service and Local Self-Governance Affairs (SAPS-LSGA).

The methodological guide, available at https://mkk.gov.kg/ru/metodicheskoye-posobiye/, focuses on the establishment and operation of municipal enterprises to provide essential public services such as water and waste management.

The initiative responds to the need for practical guidance amid administrative-territorial reform, recommending the creation of municipal enterprises to manage crucial community services. Approved by SAPS-LSGA on January 11, 2024, the guide addresses all stages of establishment and operation, supporting local self-government bodies and municipal enterprise staff.

Beyond its immediate impact, the guide plays a significant role in enhancing the capacity of municipal enterprises, aligning with the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek’s broader objective of fostering regional development in Kyrgyzstan. By facilitating efficient service provision at the local level, it contributes to the overall progress of the Kyrgyz Republic's regions.