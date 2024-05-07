Staten Island Board of Realtors® Initiative Promotes Fair Housing and Tenets of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion
‘Building a Better Future Together’ project seeks to ensure everyone has access to homeownership and is treated in an ethical mannerSTATEN ISLAND, NY, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR) marked April, Fair Housing Month, with the launch of a multifaceted program in support of Fair Housing and the core tenets of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Each April, Staten Island’s local real estate professionals, the Realtor members of SIBOR, celebrate Fair Housing Month to commemorate the federal Fair Housing Act passed in 1968 and amended in 1988. The annual recognition is embraced by members of Realtor associations nationwide, all of which are members of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).
SIBOR’S recently instituted “Building a Better Future Together” initiative is intended to ensure everyone has access to homeownership and is treated in an ethical manner.
Through the program, SIBOR seeks to further reinforce an understanding and implementation of ethical practices in real estate. With this goal in mind, the project is designed to help the organization’s members understand and adhere to Fair Housing and DEI ethics in all matters relating to customers or clients; enhance working relationships between members; ensure members equitably service the public, and openly underscore the organization’s uncompromising support of Fair Housing and DEI.
The multifaceted program is comprised of the following:
-- SIBOR-membership educational initiatives focusing on Fair Housing laws and regulations, and information on diversity, equity, and inclusion as a means to help Realtors ensure that all people have equal access to housing.
-- Speaker presentations from multicultural organizations at a variety of SIBOR events, or sessions.
-- Online NAR training, which helps Realtors focus on fair housing pitfalls, and offers information on how to provide equal professional service to every customer or client. Brokerages will also share information about the “Building a Better Future Together” initiative with their agents and encourage them to enroll in NAR's online training/certification program (Fairhaven Simulation, Implicit Bias Training Override, At Home With Diversity Certification).
The three components of this project were proposed by SIBOR’S Fair Housing/DEI Committee and the Global Committee. Spearheading the initiative are 2024 SIBOR President Fran Reali and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee Chair Dorothy Weems.
A variety of national multicultural organizations are lending their support to the SIBOR initiative, such the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA); National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP); National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB); LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, and the Fair Housing Justice Center of Housing and Urban Development.
About the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR)
and Staten Island Multiple Listing Service (SIMLS)
Established in 1915, the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR) is the largest professional association in Staten Island, N.Y.
SIBOR exists to enhance the ability and opportunity of its members to conduct their business successfully and ethically, and promote the preservation of the public’s right to own, transfer and use real property.
Comprised of approximately 2,500 members, SIBOR serves real estate agents, brokers and affiliated professionals throughout the borough and surrounding areas.
SIBOR is the provider of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Inc. (SIMLS), which works as a clearinghouse through which more than 275 local real estate firms exchange information on properties they have listed for sale or rent. Together, its members participate in over 5,000 real estate transactions every year.
SIMLS is the premier source for real estate listings and market information on Staten Island, providing real estate professionals and the community with a comprehensive platform for property listings, market data, and professional development opportunities.
All SIBOR Realtors belong to the New York State Association of REALTORS® (NYSAR) and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).
SIBOR and the SIMLS may be reached at 718-928-3220 and viewed online at MLSsiny.com. SIBOR may also be visited on Facebook at Staten Island Board of Realtors, Twitter via @SIBOR, LinkedIn (Staten Island Board of Realtors) and Instagram at SIBOR REALTORS (siborrealtors).
MEDIA CONTACT: Barton Horowitz
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
+1 917-715-8761
email us here