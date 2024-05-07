TTS Studios expands Charleston County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – TTS Studios, a custom fabrication company, today announced the expansion of its Charleston County operations. The company’s $845,000 investment will create 14 new jobs.

Established in 2016, TTS Studios supports and amplifies creative visions through innovative technical design and custom fabrication. The company specializes in creating for the performing arts, premium event and experiential marketing industries.

TTS Studios recently moved to a 67,000-square-foot facility located at 2130 N. Hobson Ave. on the Charleston Marine Manufacturing Corporation (CMMC) Navy Yard Industrial Campus in North Charleston.

Operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the TTS Studios team should visit the company’s careers page.

“Our new facility, expanded business model and the truly incredible creative community here makes it nearly impossible to imagine operating TTS Studios anywhere other than Charleston. While much of our theatrical work is New York-based, projects with Spoleto Festival USA, High Water, Charleston-based artists and our developing brand partnerships solidify our roots here.”

-TTS Studios President Mike East

"TTS Studios' decision to expand its presence in South Carolina is a testament to our state's strong business environment. We applaud this investment in Charleston County and look forward to strengthening our partnership."

-Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to TTS Studios on this announcement. Charleston’s creative atmosphere, coupled with a focus on innovation and culture, makes it an ideal location for the company to grow and thrive. We are excited to witness its future endeavors.”

-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Charleston County applauds TTS Studios on their well-deserved success. TTS Studios' commitment to innovation and collaboration in Charleston County has not only positioned them as leaders in technical design and fabrication but has also served to attract a diverse range of clients across the arts, entertainment and experiential activation industries.”

-Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Ravenel Sass III

