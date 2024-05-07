Denver Post Names LSI a Top Workplace in Colorado
EINPresswire.com/ -- Logical Systems, LLC (LSI) has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by the Denver Post Top Workplaces. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.
This marks the first time LSI has been recognized in the State of Colorado. After establishing an office in Golden, CO, in 2008, LSI has steadily grown to over 60 engineering professionals who support clients locally and nationwide.
“I couldn’t be more grateful and proud of our team because their feedback and opinions are critical in helping us foster a culture of continuous improvement and excellence,” says Nick Riggio, LSI’s President. “Their dedication to our clients and each other is what sets LSI apart as an outstanding workplace, and we are committed to preserving this positive culture.”
ABOUT LSI
Logical Systems, Inc. is a leading global systems integrator providing automation, systems integration, electrical engineering, process optimization, and operational intelligence solutions. With a talented team of 300 professionals worldwide, the company has offices in Memphis (HQ) and Jackson, Tennessee; Golden, Colorado; Rossville, Georgia; Murray, Kentucky; Phoenix, Arizona; Little Rock, Arkansas; Toronto, Ontario; Guangzhou and Wuxi, China; and Taipei, Taiwan.
Learn more at: https://www.logicalsysinc.com/
LSI is hiring at its offices across North America: https://www.logicalsysinc.com/about/careers/
