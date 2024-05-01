Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,412 in the last 365 days.

LSI Expands with New Engineering Office in Arkansas

LSI Arkansas Announcement

LSI Arkansas Announcement

LSI Listens Logo

LSI Listens

MEMPHIS, TN, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to growing demand for its engineering services across many industries, Logical Systems, LLC (LSI), a leading global systems integrator, is pleased to announce the official opening of its new office in the Little Rock, Arkansas, area.

The new location demonstrates LSI’s commitment to its clients in the region, offering improved service and local access to LSI’s extensive engineering and automation resources. The Arkansas location is the company’s eighth office in North America and eleventh globally.

Marcus Sanders, an experienced Lead Project/Business Manager with over 35 years of engineering experience, will be leading the Little Rock team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this role and will be responsible for overseeing the operations, management, and overall success of the expansion in the area.

“Our goal has always been to grow where our clients need us the most,” said John Bailey, Chief Operating Officer. “The demand for our engineering services has increased significantly in Arkansas, and we are excited to have Marcus and the team there to serve our clients better.”

Marcus Sanders added, “I’m thrilled to be leading this new branch for LSI in Arkansas. We’re committed to providing the highest level of service to our existing clients and look forward to forging new relationships in the region.”

ABOUT LSI
Logical Systems, Inc. is a leading global systems integrator providing automation, systems integration, electrical engineering, process optimization, and operational intelligence solutions. With a talented team of 300 professionals worldwide, the company has offices in Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee; Golden, Colorado; Rossville, Georgia; Murray, Kentucky; Phoenix, Arizona; Little Rock, Arkansas; Toronto, Ontario; Guangzhou and Wuxi, China; and Taipei, Taiwan.

Learn more at: www.logicalsysinc.com

D Stinson
Logical Systems, Inc.
+1 901-377-5574
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

LSI Expands with New Engineering Office in Arkansas

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more