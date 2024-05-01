LSI Expands with New Engineering Office in Arkansas
EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to growing demand for its engineering services across many industries, Logical Systems, LLC (LSI), a leading global systems integrator, is pleased to announce the official opening of its new office in the Little Rock, Arkansas, area.
The new location demonstrates LSI’s commitment to its clients in the region, offering improved service and local access to LSI’s extensive engineering and automation resources. The Arkansas location is the company’s eighth office in North America and eleventh globally.
Marcus Sanders, an experienced Lead Project/Business Manager with over 35 years of engineering experience, will be leading the Little Rock team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this role and will be responsible for overseeing the operations, management, and overall success of the expansion in the area.
“Our goal has always been to grow where our clients need us the most,” said John Bailey, Chief Operating Officer. “The demand for our engineering services has increased significantly in Arkansas, and we are excited to have Marcus and the team there to serve our clients better.”
Marcus Sanders added, “I’m thrilled to be leading this new branch for LSI in Arkansas. We’re committed to providing the highest level of service to our existing clients and look forward to forging new relationships in the region.”
ABOUT LSI
Logical Systems, Inc. is a leading global systems integrator providing automation, systems integration, electrical engineering, process optimization, and operational intelligence solutions. With a talented team of 300 professionals worldwide, the company has offices in Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee; Golden, Colorado; Rossville, Georgia; Murray, Kentucky; Phoenix, Arizona; Little Rock, Arkansas; Toronto, Ontario; Guangzhou and Wuxi, China; and Taipei, Taiwan.
Learn more at: www.logicalsysinc.com
D Stinson
The new location demonstrates LSI’s commitment to its clients in the region, offering improved service and local access to LSI’s extensive engineering and automation resources. The Arkansas location is the company’s eighth office in North America and eleventh globally.
Marcus Sanders, an experienced Lead Project/Business Manager with over 35 years of engineering experience, will be leading the Little Rock team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this role and will be responsible for overseeing the operations, management, and overall success of the expansion in the area.
“Our goal has always been to grow where our clients need us the most,” said John Bailey, Chief Operating Officer. “The demand for our engineering services has increased significantly in Arkansas, and we are excited to have Marcus and the team there to serve our clients better.”
Marcus Sanders added, “I’m thrilled to be leading this new branch for LSI in Arkansas. We’re committed to providing the highest level of service to our existing clients and look forward to forging new relationships in the region.”
ABOUT LSI
Logical Systems, Inc. is a leading global systems integrator providing automation, systems integration, electrical engineering, process optimization, and operational intelligence solutions. With a talented team of 300 professionals worldwide, the company has offices in Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee; Golden, Colorado; Rossville, Georgia; Murray, Kentucky; Phoenix, Arizona; Little Rock, Arkansas; Toronto, Ontario; Guangzhou and Wuxi, China; and Taipei, Taiwan.
Learn more at: www.logicalsysinc.com
D Stinson
Logical Systems, Inc.
+1 901-377-5574
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn