LSI Named Molson Coors Engineering and CAPEX Supplier of the Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- Logical Systems, Inc. (LSI), a leading global systems integrator, has been named Molson Coors Beverage Company's Engineering & CAPEX Supplier of the Year. The award was presented to LSI representatives on Tuesday, May 7, at a ceremony held at Molson Coors' offices in Milwaukee, WI.
Selected from Molson Coors' more than 7000 suppliers, LSI has been recognized for its brewing process expertise, engineering capabilities, safety record, and commissioning of projects across the US and Canada. In a message shared by Molson Coors announcing their Suppliers of the Year, they stated:
Molson Coors is pleased to announce Logical Systems, Inc. as our 2023 Engineering & CAPEX Supplier of the Year. Based on our Capital projects success criteria, in 2023 LSI successfully executed design work, software installation, and commissioning of 47 projects! These projects were completed on schedule and budget and most importantly with zero safety incidents. These projects spanned across all our US and Canada breweries and malting facilities. The LSI Team also demonstrated brewing process and technical automation expertise across multiple Control System platforms. Brewery stakeholder feedback on LSI was exceptional, noting their project teams’ excellent customer service, onsite support, high-level knowledge of brewing operations and technical automation expertise. Molson Coors thanks Logical Systems, Inc. for its excellence and looks forward to continued success and partnership in 2024. Cheers!
LSI’s President Nick Riggio stated, “I am excited and honored to announce that LSI has been named the 2023 Engineering and CAPEX Supplier of the Year by Molson Coors! This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and expertise – I can’t thank them enough. Our relationship with Molson Coors goes back a long way, and on behalf of LSI, I want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone at Molson Coors. Working with them has been a pleasure, and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership in 2024 and beyond.”
ABOUT LSI
Logical Systems, Inc. is a leading global systems integrator providing automation, systems integration, electrical engineering, process optimization, and operational intelligence solutions. With a talented team of 300 professionals worldwide, the company has offices in Memphis (HQ) and Jackson, Tennessee; Golden, Colorado; Rossville, Georgia; Murray, Kentucky; Phoenix, Arizona; Little Rock, Arkansas; Toronto, Ontario; Guangzhou and Wuxi, China; and Taipei, Taiwan.
For more information: https://www.logicalsysinc.com/
