Sidney Sugars Incorporated to Auction Production Facility and Related Assets in Sidney, MT
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sidney Sugars Incorporated discontinued operations at its sugarbeet processing facility in Sidney, MT, in April 2023.
As a result of the closure, the sugar and agricultural products processing, packaging, shipping and warehouse facility on 325.47 acres will sell via sealed bid auction. Sealed bids are due by Wednesday, June 26 at 4:00 pm MDT. The 270 acres of surplus farm, hunting, and recreational land, and processing/support equipment and vehicles will be sold via a timed online auction ending Monday, July 8 at 4:00 pm MDT. There will be no live auction at the site.
Located on the edge of the Bakken Oil Formation, the facility has rail loading/unloading on BNSF rail line; exterior tank capacity of 8,704,000 gallons; silo capacity of 1,900,000 CWT; pellet storage of 8,000 tons; 2,000,000 tons of lime onsite; BMA tower diffuser/cossette mixer; 4MW power generation plant; pulp pelletizing system by California Pellet Mill; fenced site with rail/truck scales; millions of dollars worth of pumps/motors/parts inventory, scrap stainless steel/copper, vehicles, excavating equipment, and 42-person modular housing unit (see Equipment Catalog at www.sidneysugarsauction.com for a complete listing of property being sold).
Maas Companies Inc., a company specializing in selling food processing and power generation assets in Rochester, Minnesota, will oversee the sale. The sealed bid auction will include Tract 1: Parcels 1-3, Parcel 1: 325.47± acres main plant site and designated equipment, Parcel 2: 104± acres land, Parcel 3: 29.452± acres land. The online auction will include Tract 2: Parcels 4-5, Parcel 4: 30.529± acres land, Parcel 5: 240± acres farmland and 41 piecemeal equipment lots. Bidders must submit sealed bids by Wednesday, June 26 at 4:00 pm MDT, and online bidding ends Monday, July 8 with lots starting to close at 4:00 pm MDT via Proxibid.com.
Potential buyers are encouraged to schedule an appointment to attend the open houses:
Tuesday, June 4 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Tuesday, June 18 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Other times by appointment.
Contact the auction company directly at 507-285-1444 for a complete package detailing the bidding process. A drone video and virtual tour are also available at www.maascompanies.com.
Tyler Maas
Maas Companies
+1 507-285-1444
email us here