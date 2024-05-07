Update No. 1: Shaftsbury Barracks / Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B3001592

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 05/06/2024 at 2313 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Readsboro/Wilmington/Dover Areas

MISSING PERSON: Johanne Thayer

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





Johanne Thayer has been located safely.









​***Initial news release, 2 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024***

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks was notified of a missing person complaint originating in the Town of Readsboro. It is reported that Johanne Thayer left her home around 0930 hours on 05/06/2024 and was last seen in Wilmington, VT around 1000 hours. Johanne was last seen operating a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe with Vermont registration GGH523.

There are concerns for Thayer's welfare and at this time, it is unknown what direction and/or location she may have been traveling to. A picture of Thayer, as well as a vehicle of likeness is attached. Anyone with information that may lead to locating Thayer, is urged to contact the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421

