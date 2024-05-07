Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,862 in the last 365 days.

Update No. 1: Shaftsbury Barracks / Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B3001592

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 05/06/2024 at 2313 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Readsboro/Wilmington/Dover Areas

 

MISSING PERSON: Johanne Thayer                                               

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 


Johanne Thayer has been located safely. 



​***Initial news release, 2 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024***

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks was notified of a missing person complaint originating in the Town of Readsboro. It is reported that Johanne Thayer left her home around 0930 hours on 05/06/2024 and was last seen in Wilmington, VT around 1000 hours. Johanne was last seen operating a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe with Vermont registration GGH523.

 

There are concerns for Thayer's welfare and at this time, it is unknown what direction and/or location she may have been traveling to.  A picture of Thayer, as well as a vehicle of likeness is attached.  Anyone with information that may lead to locating Thayer, is urged to contact the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421

 

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

You just read:

Update No. 1: Shaftsbury Barracks / Missing Person

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more