Country-Rock Band, Union Gray, Embraces Their Roots With Album 'Rocky Mountain Raised', Available on Music Platforms
EINPresswire.com/ -- The seasoned award-winning country-rock collective, Union Gray, has released their debut album "Rocky Mountain Raised". With country sounds, an element of rock n’ roll, and thoughtful lyrics that speak to the soul “Rocky Mountain Raised” relates tales from frontman Scott Gray’s past and present. The relatable and deeply personal album guides listeners through life passages: memories made, self-discovery, falling in love and journeying through life.
Listen to "Rocky Mountain Raised" https://ffm.to/4karv43.OOO
The title track “Rocky Mountain Raised” pays homage to the ever-present Rocky Mountains, expressing the impact that growing up there had on Gray’s life. Description of a simpler life, an old dirt road and sunsets give a postcard vision of the glory days savored in nature. When thinking about the Rockies, Gray gives the mountains credit for helping find himself in every way.
“I had the fine opportunity to play on the new Union Gray record and I have to say that they are the REAL deal. Very cool and down-to-earth music. The band rocks and Scott Gray's vocals are genuine and heartfelt. Great stuff!”–Chris Leuzinger, guitarist for Garth Brooks and 35-year studio musician who has worked with country icons Randy Travis, George Strait, George Jones, Elton John, Dolly Parton and more.
"Rocky Mountain Raised" was recorded at Sound Kitchen known for recording some of music's most beloved stars like Rascal Flatts, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Hank Williams Jr., Trace Adkins, Alabama, and Brad Paisley in Franklin, TN. It was co-produced by Scott Gray and Bob Bullock who boast credits with Shania Twain, Reba McEntire, George Strait, Tanya Tucker and George Jones, and engineered by Kyle Hershman.
Credits:
Scott Gray - Songwriter, Lead Vocals, Acoustic Guitar
Dave Mahn - Lead Guitar
Devin Bills - Bass
James Nelson - Drums
Jim “Moose” Brown - Piano/Organ
Chris Leuzinger - Acoustic and Electric Guitars
Steve Hinson - Lap steel
John Macy - Steel Guitar
James Nelson, Devin Bills, Ron Wallace, Cameron Chinatti and Mary Gray - Backing Vocals
Track List
First Time
Right
Southbound Train
I Swear
Long Gone
Rocky Mountain Raised
Don't Say
Confident
Moonshine Midnight
Ways To Be Wicked
Wealthy Man
Love Is A Rose
Moonshine Midnight - Ronnie's Place Mix
First Time - Ronnie's Place Mix
About Union Gray
Hailing from the heart of the Rockies, Union Gray blends a fusion of mountain spirit, high plains heart, and a love for all things country. Led by Scott Gray, 2022’s Colorado Country Music Hall of Fame’s “Entertainer of the Year”, Union Gray is about crafting experiences, connecting with the crowd and moving hearts. Formed like the best legacies, Union Gray’s roots run deep. They cut their teeth playing sounds that are Rocky Mountain raised and Texas seasoned. Union Gray conjures troubadour tales touching the soul.
The band's new album, "Rocky Mountain Raised", in addition to the core band, includes Grammy award-winning songwriter, producer and session player Jim “Moose” Brown (Jimmy Buffet, Alan Jackson), Chris Leuzinger (Garth Brooks, Elton John, Dolly Parton), probably best known for playing electric guitar on all of Garth Brooks career records and Steve Hinson (Trace Adkins, Kenny Chesney, Josh Turner), long time member of Randy Travis’ band, on lap steel.
The project, titled "Rocky Mountain Raised", was cut at Sound Kitchen in Franklin, TN with Kyle Hershman engineering and is being mixed and co-produced by Bob Bullock, whose credits, while living in Nashville boasts over fifty gold and platinum albums, including Shania Twain, Reba McEntire, George Strait, Tanya Tucker and George Jones.
Follow Union Gray:
Website: https://www.uniongray.com
Bandsintown: https://bnds.us/t5oj5a
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uniongray/
Facebook: @UnionGray
YouTube: @UnionGrayBand
TikTok: @uniongrayband
Ava Hundley
