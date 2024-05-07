NetCom Learning Expands on Cloud Training, Partners with Google Cloud for Authorized Cloud Training and Certification

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NetCom Learning, a global leader in IT and business skills training, proudly announces a collaboration with Google Cloud, becoming an authorized Google Cloud training partner.

NetCom Learning is offering a full suite of Google Cloud training courses to empower cloud professionals and organizations. From foundation to intermediate and advanced levels, Google Cloud training offered by NetCom Learning covers various domains such as Data Engineering, Cloud Architecture, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Security, Smart Analytics, and more.

NetCom Learning is all set to leverage its extensive experience in delivering result-oriented Google Cloud training delivered by Google Cloud authorized trainers. With access to practical hand-on labs and expert guidance, learners can achieve industry-recognized certifications and easily navigate their cloud journeys with NetCom Learning.

This partnership with Google Cloud solidifies NetCom Learning's commitment to delivering high-quality Cloud learning experiences and empowering individuals and organizations with the IT and cloud skills needed to thrive in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Explore more about NetCom Learning's Google Cloud Training courses and offerings and fulfill all your cloud training needs.

CEO Quote:

“NetCom Learning is now recognized as a Google Training partner, and this is a huge milestone in our dedication to delivering best-in class cloud training solutions to individuals and organizations. NetCom Learning is now uniquely positioned as an all-encompassing cloud training provider, authorized to deliver across the leading cloud platforms including Google Cloud. This milestone enables us to offer an even broader spectrum of expert-led training courses to meet the diverse needs of organizations looking for single, hybrid, as well as multi-cloud environments. Together with Google cloud, we are excited to embark on this journey of skill-building and innovation, empowering individuals, and organizations to thrive in the ever-evolving tech industry.”

About NetCom Learning

NetCom Learning helps build innovative learning organizations in the workplace by structuring a smarter workforce, supporting changes, and driving growth. With more than 25 years of experience, NetCom Learning has been empowering innovative learning organizations to adapt and drive growth in this fast-paced world by closing critical skill gaps and ensuring smooth deployment, implementation, and consumption through authorized training delivered by Certified Trainers on vendors such as Google Cloud, Microsoft, AWS, Cisco, EC-Council, CompTIA, Autodesk, and more.