NetCom Learning Reaffirms Its Partnership with DevOps Agile Skills Association (DASA) as an Accredited Training Provider

Empowering Professionals with Top-Tier DevOps Training - Elevate Your Skills with Our Industry-Recognized Programs

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NetCom Learning, a leader in IT industry, proudly reaffirms its ongoing partnership with the DevOps Agile Skills Association (DASA), marking three years of continuous collaboration in delivering top-tier DevOps training and certification. This enduring relationship underscores our recognition of the ever-growing demand for skilled DevOps professionals and our commitment to meeting this need with excellence and foresight.

As digital transformation accelerates and the need for agile, proficient DevOps professionals surges, NetCom Learning's continued partnership with DASA is more critical than ever. They understand that staying ahead in the IT field means continuously updating and expanding one's skill set — and through their DASA-accredited courses, they are here to make that a reality.

As a DASA accredited provider, NetCom Learning is equipped to offer the most up-to-date and comprehensive DevOps training and certifications. These programs are designed to enhance the skills and knowledge of our team, ensuring they remain at the forefront of industry innovations and best practices.

In partnership with DASA, NetCom Learning is excited to offer a curated selection of courses, such as DASA DevOps Fundamentals, DASA DevOps Professional: Enable and Scale, and DASA DevOps Product Owner designed to elevate the skills and knowledge of professionals in this dynamic field.

Russel Sarder, CEO of NetCom Learning commented, "At NetCom Learning, we believe that the pursuit of knowledge is a never-ending journey. Our partnership with DASA enables us to provide top-tier training and development opportunities, fostering a learning environment that thrives on curiosity and excellence. DevOps and Agile are not just methodologies; they are catalysts for cultural transformation. Our collaboration with DASA is a step forward in embedding these powerful principles into every layer of our operations, driving productivity, innovation, and customer satisfaction."

About DASA

The DevOps Agile Skills Association (DASA) is a community-driven organization open to membership to all professionals in the field of information and communication technology. Founded on the principles of sharing, collaboration, and improving the digital workspace, DASA aims to foster DevOps and Agile competencies that focus on the human and structural aspects of the cultural change required for sustained success.

About NetCom Learning

NetCom Learning helps build innovative learning organizations in the workplace by structuring a smarter workforce, supporting changes, and driving growth. With more than 24 years of experience, NetCom Learning has been empowering innovative learning organizations to adapt and drive growth in this fast-paced world by closing critical skill gaps and ensuring smooth deployment, implementation, and consumption through authorized training delivered by Certified Trainers on vendors such as Microsoft, AWS, EC-Council, CompTIA, and more.