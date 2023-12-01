NetCom Learning Partners with AI Certs™

NetCom Learning partners with AI Certs™ to lead in AI and Blockchain training, offering new certifications and courses, boosting skills in these technologies.

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NetCom Learning Partners with AI Certs™ to Pioneer AI and Blockchain Skilling Revolution

Empowering Professionals for the Future: A Synergistic Partnership between NetCom Learning and AI Certs™ Redefines AI and Blockchain Upskilling

New York, December 01, 2023 - NetCom Learning, a renowned global provider of IT and business training solutions, proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with AI Certs™, a leading AI and Blockchain certification vendor – as their premier AI Certs™ Authorized Training Partner (ATP). This collaboration is set to not only reshape the AI skilling landscape but also establish AI Certs™ role-based certifications as the go-to resource for professionals seeking to upskill and forge a career in AI. They will be offering a range of cutting-edge courses and certifications to empower professionals in the rapidly evolving fields of artificial intelligence and blockchain.

Since its inception in 1998, NetCom Learning has been at the forefront of delivering top-notch training solutions to over 80% of Fortune 1000 companies. It has assisted more than 40,000 organizations globally in achieving their objectives. With a vast network of 1,300+ locations across the globe, NetCom Learning has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner for IT and business training. Their strategic alliances with industry giants such as Microsoft, AWS, Cisco, EC-Council, CompTIA, and more exemplify their commitment to delivering quality education.

As NetCom Learning embarks on an innovative partnership with AI Certs™, professionals now have a compelling reason to elevate their expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain. The collaboration introduces a suite of industry-driven certifications, all meticulously designed to meet industry demands and delivered by certified trainers, ensuring learners are equipped with the latest knowledge and practical skills. The AI+ Professional™, AI+ Technical™, Blockchain+ Professional™, and Blockchain+ Technical™ products, along with certifications like AI+ Executive™, Bitcoin+ Executive™, AI+ Developer™, and Bitcoin+ Developer™, emerge as the fundamental stepping stones for professionals aspiring to delve into the dynamic field of artificial intelligence. As confirmed by the AI Certs team, their portfolio will expand drastically in the coming weeks, and professionals will have a vast range of AI and blockchain courses to match their current domain.

Russell Sarder, CEO of NetCom Learning, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to be the first to join forces with AI Certs™ as AI continues to be at the forefront of technological innovation. This collaboration signifies a pivotal moment in the AI skilling landscape. By offering AI Certs' foundational courses, we aim to equip professionals with the essential skills needed to thrive in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence. It marks a significant milestone, and we are eager to see the transformative impact it will have on the careers of our learners."

Speaking about the partnership, Scott Pettit, VP of Products and Partnership of AI Certs™, remarked, "Our collaboration with NetCom Learning represents a significant leap forward in providing accessible and comprehensive AI education. Their commitment to keeping professionals updated on the latest aligns seamlessly with our mission. We are enthusiastic about the potential it unlocks for professionals to build a solid foundation in AI. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to shaping the future of AI education."

The partnership between NetCom Learning and AI Certs™ is a significant milestone in the realm of AI skilling. This collaboration aims to equip professionals with the knowledge and expertise required to successfully navigate the complexities of artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. As the demand for skilled professionals in these domains continues to grow, this partnership positions NetCom Learning and AI Certs as the go-to providers for cutting-edge education in AI and blockchain.

About AI Certs™

AI Certs™ is at the forefront of AI and Blockchain certification, with an audacious mission to certify one billion individuals globally. As a pioneer in specialized IT and Blockchain certifications, AI Certs™ offers a diverse portfolio of role-based certifications designed to empower organizations and individuals in the rapidly advancing tech landscape. Adhering to the prestigious ISO 17024:2012 standards for personnel certification programs, AI Certs™ ensures the highest level of excellence and rigor in its certifications. With over 30 upcoming certifications, they are committed to providing up-to-date, relevant knowledge, widely recognized by top-tier corporations and educational institutions. For more information, visit https://www.aicerts.io/contact.html

About NetCom Learning

NetCom Learning helps build innovative learning organizations in the workplace by structuring a smarter workforce, supporting changes, and driving growth. With more than 23 years of experience, NetCom Learning has been empowering innovative learning organizations to adapt and drive growth in this fast-paced world by closing critical skill gaps and ensuring smooth deployment, implementation, and consumption through authorized training delivered by Certified Trainers on vendors such as Microsoft, AWS, EC-Council, CompTIA, and more.