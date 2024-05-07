KMK Consulting Inc. Has Snagged its Fourth Straight US Great Place To Work Certification™

93% of KMK Employees say they are made to feel welcome when they join the company KMK Consulting Inc.

KMK Consulting Inc. has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fourth consecutive year! The award is solely based on feedback from its happy employees.

We are excited to continue being recognized as a great place to work. We put a lot of effort into making sure that we have a good culture that promotes collaboration and inclusion. ” — Michael Karbachinskiy​, Founder & CEO of KMK