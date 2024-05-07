KMK Consulting Inc. Has Snagged its Fourth Straight US Great Place To Work Certification™
KMK Consulting Inc. has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fourth consecutive year! The award is solely based on feedback from its happy employees.
We are excited to continue being recognized as a great place to work. We put a lot of effort into making sure that we have a good culture that promotes collaboration and inclusion. ”MORRISTOWN, NJ, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KMK is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the four years in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at KMK. This year, 80% of employees said it’s a great place to work—23 points higher than the average U.S. company.
— Michael Karbachinskiy, Founder & CEO of KMK
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
"Great Place to Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. She emphasizes that certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that KMK stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."
KMK prioritizes creating a welcoming and inclusive environment. In partnership with Culturewise, they endeavor to cultivate a positive atmosphere that resonates with their core values, leading to improved communication, enhanced productivity, and engaging team-building activities. Furthermore, they are committed to promoting diversity and inclusion and supporting the UN Business Standards to prevent discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals. Their proactive approach includes targeting LGBTQ+ talent through dedicated hiring initiatives and strengthening internal connections through various employee resource groups, such as the LGBTQ+ Alliance, Asian Alliance, Women's Alliance, and the Parents and Caregivers Alliance. Following feedback from the 2023 employee survey, they have taken measures to address concerns, ensuring a healthy work-life balance for all. Their continuous efforts are aimed at fostering a workplace where every individual feels respected, valued, and empowered to excel.
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.
About KMK Consulting Inc.
KMK is a forward-thinking commercial strategy, insights & analytics life science consulting company that's bridging the gap between primary and secondary data to help maximize your brand’s success and improve patients' lives. Their Centers of Expertise cover a wide range of services including Commercial Operations & Analytics, Primary Market Research, HEOR/RWE, and Commercial Strategy and offer tailor-made solutions with either a project-based delivery model or direct support onsite. KMK is equipped with cutting-edge tech tools to help you manage and analyze all your data sources, like their cloud platform, KMK Vortex, which delivers comprehensive analytics services so that businesses can benefit from powerful insights. KMK's expert teams are small, but mighty - ready to collaborate on solutions that meet the demands of whatever commercial goals you have in mind, negating the need to hire multiple agencies. KMK's comprehensive services give you an agile partner who'll seamlessly execute each step of strategy development and implementation with top-notch quality control.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.
About Great Place To Work®
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.
