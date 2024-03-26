Devon Reimer Brings Proven Market Research Leadership to KMK Consulting
I am eager to work with this team of talented researchers to take down the barriers between data and insights for our clients”MORRISTOWN, NJ, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KMK Consulting Inc. is thrilled to announce the appointment of Devon Reimer as Principal of Market Research. Devon brings over 25 years of experience to the role, with a proven track record of success in integrating primary and secondary market research data. Her strategic vision will be instrumental in designing and managing primary market research projects, ensuring valuable insights are gained to fill any knowledge gaps.
“KMK was founded with a focus on analytics. This foundation coupled with many years of commercial analytic experience among varying secondary data sources will be instrumental in helping our clients gain added value from their behavioral data by incorporating the attitudes we can glean from primary market research”, says Devon. “I am eager to work with this team of talented researchers to take down the barriers between data and insights for our clients”.
Throughout her career, Devon has honed her skills in qualitative and quantitative research, secondary data analytics, and consulting strategy. Notably, she has a strong ability to combine these diverse approaches to generate actionable insights. In her most recent role as a Senior Client Partner at Oracle Life Sciences (formerly Kantar Health/Cerner Enviza), she fostered multifaceted engagements, assembling and managing cross-functional teams to address complex business questions. She also developed a quantitative behavioral economics driver analysis to help understand the behaviors needed to drive change. Prior to that, Devon held leadership positions at Trinity Partners and Nielsen Healthcare.
Devon's vast experience encompasses a wide range of various research domains such as demand assessments, forecast modeling, segmentation strategies, communications research, optimization techniques, landscape assessments, and exploratory approaches incorporating various statistical methods. Her combined expertise in primary and secondary research aligns seamlessly with KMK’s vision and values.
“Devon’s deep client connections coupled with her experience with secondary data and quant approaches is the perfect fit to take KMK’s focus on integration between secondary and primary insights to the next level and I’m honored that Devon chose to join the KMK team”, says Dani Heywood, President.
Devon's educational background in Mathematics & Statistics, along with her initial role as a Statistician for NDC (now part of Symphony Health), where she integrated and analyzed disparate data sources, perfectly aligns with KMK Consulting's focus on data integration. Her expertise will be invaluable in expanding upon this core strength.
About KMK Consulting
KMK is a forward-thinking commercial strategy, insights & analytics life science consulting company that's bridging the gap between primary and secondary data to help maximize your brand’s success and improve patients' lives. Their Centers of Expertise cover a wide range of services including Commercial Operations & Analytics, Primary Market Research, HEOR/RWE, and Commercial Strategy, and offer tailor-made solutions with either a project-based delivery model or direct support onsite. KMK is equipped with cutting-edge tech tools to help you manage and analyze all your data sources, like their cloud platform, KMK Vortex, which delivers comprehensive analytics services so that businesses can benefit from powerful insights. KMK's expert teams are small, but mighty - ready to collaborate on solutions that meet the demands of whatever commercial goals you have in mind, negating the need to hire multiple agencies. KMK's comprehensive services give you an agile partner who'll seamlessly execute each step of strategy development and implementation with top-notch quality control.
