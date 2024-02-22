John Ward Appointed Director of SFE Market Research at KMK Consulting Inc
I look forward to driving our team towards greater achievements and cementing KMK's position as a leader in the SFE market research arena.”MORRISTOWN, NJ, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KMK, a premier market research firm, proudly announces the appointment of John Ward as its new Director of SFE Market Research. Ward is celebrated for his exceptional contributions to sales force execution and strategic market research in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, boasting over twenty years of experience.
— John Ward, Director of SFE Market Research
Before joining KMK, Ward held several senior positions where he was instrumental in leading strategic SFE research projects, translating complex research objectives into actionable insights. His work on post-COVID-19 SFE virtual engagement projects stands as a testament to his ability to drive research innovation and adaptability in challenging market conditions.
As KMK's new SFE Director, Ward is poised to leverage his expertise in sales force execution and market research to guide the company towards new heights of success. His strategic vision and innovative approach are aligned with KMK's commitment to excellence and future growth.
"I am thrilled to contribute my expertise in sales force execution and market research at KMK," Ward stated. "I look forward to driving our team towards greater achievements and cementing KMK's position as a leader in the SFE market research arena."
An alumnus of West Chester University of Pennsylvania and a lifelong Philadelphia native, Ward spends his weekends with his family paddleboarding on Marsh Creek or mountain biking many of the area’s local trails.
About KMK Consulting Inc.
KMK is a forward-thinking commercial strategy, insights & analytics life science consulting company that's bridging the gap between primary and secondary data to help maximize your brand’s success and improve patients' lives. Their Centers of Expertise cover a wide range of services including Commercial Operations & Analytics, Primary Market Research, HEOR/RWE, Pricing & Market Access, and Commercial Strategy, and offer tailor-made solutions with either a project-based delivery model or direct support onsite. KMK is equipped with cutting-edge tech tools to help you manage and analyze all your data sources, like their cloud platform, KMK Vortex, which delivers comprehensive analytics services so that businesses can benefit from powerful insights. KMK's expert teams are small, but mighty - ready to collaborate on solutions that meet the demands of whatever commercial goals you have in mind, negating the need to hire multiple agencies. KMK's comprehensive services give you an agile partner who'll seamlessly execute each step of strategy development and implementation with top-notch quality control.
Arielle Atwood
KMK Consulting Inc.
+1 978-314-4843
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram