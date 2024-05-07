Inaugural U.S. WASH Convening to Address Water Access Gap, Bringing Together Over 200 Attendees from 100+ Organizations
Vessel™ Collective Leads Collaborative Effort to Ensure Clean Water and Sanitation for All Americans
We have reached a significant moment of opportunity for the American WASH sector, where nonprofits, academics, and other leaders have been quietly collaborating for years.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vessel™, a collective of national WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) organizations dedicated to addressing the water and sanitation crisis in the United States, is proud to host the inaugural U.S. WASH Convening from May 7-9 at the Hilton Washington DC National Mall The Wharf. This groundbreaking event comes on the heels of the Vice President's historic acknowledgment that every person in the United States should have a right and the ability to have access to clean water as well as the White House Water Summit, which demonstrated the commitment to improving water and sanitation access across the nation.
— Kabir Thatte, Vice President of Policy & External Relations at DigDeep
DigDeep, a human rights nonprofit working to ensure universal access to clean water and proper sanitation in the United States, co-founded Vessel™ in October 2023 to collaborate with several other prominent organizations doing domestic WASH work, including Water For People, the American Business Water Coalition (ABWC), the Center for Water Security and Cooperation (CWSC), the Community Engineering Corps, GreenLatinos, International Association of Plumbing & Mechanical Officials (IAPMO), IRC WASH, Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, Moonshot Missions, the Pacific Institute, Rural Community Assistance Partnership (RCAP), the US Water Alliance, and Xylem.
The convening will bring together over 300 attendees from more than 100 organizations to discuss the challenges, opportunities, and solutions to closing the water access gap in the United States. More than 2 million people across the country live in households without running water or a flush toilet, and this event aims to foster collaboration and drive action to address this critical issue.
The three-day event will feature workshops, panels, and regional breakout groups, with strong representation from frontline communities. Attendees will have the opportunity to share their experiences, learn from experts in the field, and develop strategies for improving water access and sanitation across the country.
On the final day of the convening, attendees will participate in an education and advocacy day on Capitol Hill, meeting with lawmakers and government staff to discuss the importance of investing in water and wastewater infrastructure and ensuring that all Americans have access to clean water and sanitation.
“We have reached a significant moment of opportunity for the American WASH sector, where nonprofits, academics, and other leaders have been quietly collaborating for years to improve water and sanitation access in their communities,” said Kabir Thatte, Vice President of Policy & External Relations at DigDeep. “Recent policy advancements, improved data metrics to measure progress, and solutions shared across innovators have created a convergence of factors that bring us to Washington, D.C. this week. We are so excited to take part in this week’s Convening and continue momentum in joining forces to take big strides in ensuring every person in the United States has access to clean water and proper sanitation at home."
For more information about Vessel™, please visit vesselcollective.us. To register or learn more about the U.S. WASH Convening, please visit digdeep.me/uswash.
About Vessel™
Vessel™ is a collective of national WASH organizations dedicated to addressing the water and sanitation crisis in the United States. Formed with the belief in collective action, the coalition aims to close the U.S. Water Gap through collaboration, community engagement, setting actionable targets, knowledge exchange, policy advocacy, and raising public awareness. By uniting organizations with a shared mission and forming the foundation of the domestic U.S. WASH sector, Vessel™ strives to ensure every individual's right to clean and reliable water services. For more information, please visit www.vesselcollective.us.
About DigDeep
DigDeep is a human rights nonprofit working to ensure every person in the United States has access to clean running water and sanitation at home. The organization has served thousands of families across the country through its award-winning and community-led field projects: the Navajo Water Project (Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah), Appalachia Water Project (West Virginia), and Colonias Water Project (Texas). DigDeep is a leading force in U.S. water access research, workforce development, and policy advocacy, underscoring its commitment to addressing the sector's lack of comprehensive data. Notable national reports, including "Closing the Water Access Gap in the United States: A National Action Plan" and "Draining: The Economic Impact of America’s Hidden Water Crisis," unveiled the harsh reality that over 2 million people in the U.S. live without a toilet or tap at home, which costs the American economy a staggering $8.6 billion annually. For more information, please visit digdeep.org.
