ALLEN MEDIA GROUP MOTION PICTURES ANNOUNCES NEW SHARK SEQUEL "47 METERS DOWN: THE WRECK"

Shark Thriller is Third Installment of ‘47 Meters Down’ Franchise with Worldwide Sales by FilmNation Entertainment Launching at the Cannes Film Market This Month

47 METERS DOWN: THE WRECK is the perfect continuation of our shark-filled franchise. This film will once again have moviegoers terrified and on the edge of their seats.” — Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Motion Pictures (AMGMP) and James Harris and Mark Lane’s Tea Shop Productions are teaming up again for the third installment of the successful shark-infested franchise that has grossed over $110 million globally – 47 METERS DOWN. Series creator, Johannes Roberts, and screenwriter Ernest Riera, who wrote the first two films, have co-written the third installment: 47 METERS DOWN: THE WRECK. Veteran horror director Patrick Lussier (MY BLOODY VALENTINE, DRIVE ANGRY) will direct. FilmNation Entertainment -- the sales agent on the franchise’s second installment, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED -- is returning to launch worldwide sales at the Cannes Film Market this month. Production will begin in the fall.

47 METERS DOWN: THE WRECK looks to create the same magic that filmmaker Johannes Roberts captured on the first two films of the franchise. The original 47 METERS DOWN, starring Mandy Moore and Matthew Modine, marked AMGMP’s entrée into the theatrical marketplace and grossed over $62 million worldwide. The sequel, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED, featuring John Corbett, Nia Long, and Sophie Nélisse (YELLOWJACKETS), brought in over $47 million globally.

The storyline of 47 METERS DOWN: THE WRECK follows a father who is determined to rebuild his relationship with his daughter as they bond during a scuba diving in beautiful tropical waters while exploring a famous shipwreck. But soon after their descent, their master diver has an accident leaving them alone and unprotected inside the labyrinth of the wreck. As tensions rise and oxygen dwindles, the pair must use their newfound bond to escape the wreck and the relentless barrage of bloodthirsty great white sharks.

"47 METERS DOWN: THE WRECK is the perfect continuation of our shark-filled franchise,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “This film will once again have moviegoers terrified and on the edge of their seats.”

"We can’t wait for audiences to be trapped underwater with us again,” said filmmaker Johannes Roberts. "47 METERS DOWN: THE WRECK is going to be

the biggest, most-intense film of this franchise."

Producers of 47 METERS DOWN: THE WRECK are James Harris, Mark Lane, and Johannes Roberts. Executive producers are Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Chris Charalambous and Matthew Signer.



ABOUT ALLEN MEDIA GROUP

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, HBCU GO, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 73 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Allen Media Group Motion Pictures (AMGMP) is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. AMGMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million in North America. In 2018, AMGMP also released the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. Allen Media Group’s theatrical distribution unit Freestyle Releasing specializes in representing independent companies, major studios, and mini-major studios on a "service deal" basis for the purpose of exhibiting their movies as first-class theatrical releases. Allen Media Group’s digital movie distribution unit, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include BEST SUMMER EVER the teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp, THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH starring Danny Houston, UNTOGETHER starring Jamie Dornan, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal, the action-comedy BETTER START RUNNING starring Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and Maria Bello, THE BACHELORS starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Odeya Rush and the award-winning documentary HONDROS produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal.

In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased The Grio, a highly rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Grio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors. For more information, visit: www.allenmedia.tv

ABOUT TEA SHOP PRODUCTIONS

Tea Shop Productions is a prolific genre London and L.A. producing house with a focus on bold, authored, and commercial films from compelling filmmakers. The Tea Shop producing team (James Harris, Mark Lane and Leonora Darby) has produced scores of feature films and has enjoyed both commercial and critical successes, including the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, one of 2017’s highest-grossing indies which spawned a franchise, and vertigo-inducing thriller FALL that held the No.1 on Netflix in 2023 and grossed $22M. In total, films produced by the Tea Shop team have grossed over $150 million in worldwide box-office receipts. Upcoming releases include, THE WASP directed by Guillem Morales and starring Naomie Harris and Natalie Dormer, THE CUT directed by Sean Ellis starring Orlando Bloom, John Turturo and Caitriona Balfe and TORNADO directed by John Maclean starring Tim Roth, Jack Lowden, Takehiro Hira and Kōki. Tea Shop Productions’ latest feature THE SURFER directed by Lorcan Finnegan and starring Nicolas Cage, will have its world premiere at the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival as part of Official Selection.