National Tourism Organisations Marketing Managers Forge Future Pathways

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) hosted a one-day workshop for Marketing Managers from regional National Tourism Organisations examining the shifting landscape of digital platforms and technologies, discussing priorities, objectives, and future expectations.

The one-day workshop facilitated by SPTO Lead Digital Specialist Trove Tourism Development Advisors fostered an exchange of successful strategies and best practices among Marketing Managers. This collaborative effort laid a solid foundation for forthcoming content development initiatives, marking a pivotal step forward in navigating the evolving marketing terrain.

These activities are part of the New Zealand government-funded Pacific Digital Tourism Transformation Project (Phase 2) and linked to SPTO’s Digital Strategy, which seeks to develop the region’s digital activities and programmes.

In opening the event, SPTO Chief Executive Officer Christopher Cocker mentioned that the workshop’s strategic focus extended beyond immediate training to include broader goals of connectivity, capacity building, efficiency enhancement, and sustainable tourism development across the Pacific region.

He said that through the Pacific Tourism Digital Transformation Project, these initiatives, targeting reach, people, productivity, and better tourism practices, aimed to unlock the full potential of digital technologies for the benefit of local communities and the environment.

The Pacific Tourism Digital Transformation Project, a collaborative effort between the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) and the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (NZMFAT), marks significant progress in its mission to revolutionize the region’s tourism sector.

“We are witnessing tangible outcomes from our digital transformation efforts. These achievements emphasise the importance of our partnership with NZMFAT and the collective commitment to fostering innovation in Pacific tourism. The NZMFAT project has been instrumental in enhancing digital marketing literacy, refining data collection techniques, promoting the adoption of recommended software solutions, and enriching digital content across the Pacific region,” Mr Cocker said.

“These workshops are vital as we navigate the complexities of the digital age. They equip participants with the tools and insights to adapt to evolving market dynamics and craft compelling tourism experiences. Let us forge a path towards integrated, data-driven, and innovative tourism strategies that elevate the Pacific region on the global stage.”