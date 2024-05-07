Weaving Data for a Sustainable Future: Pacific Tourism Workshop

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) has organised a four-day Research Capacity Development workshop, uniting 35 research officers from 18 of its 20 member countries across the Pacific. The workshop aims to bolster proficiency in utilising statistical analysis software, particularly statistical analysis software (SPSS), for robust data interpretation and analysis through interactive sessions.

Hosted at the Novotel Hotel in Nadi, the workshop will examine the intricacies of statistical analysis, arming participants with the necessary tools to drive insightful research outcomes within the tourism sector.

SPTO Chief Executive Officer Christopher Cocker emphasised the dynamic nature of the tourism industry, underscored by various factors such as shifting consumer preferences, economic trends, environmental considerations, and global events.

In this context, accurate data collection, robust analysis, and insightful interpretation are essential for stakeholders to adapt and thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

Mr. Cocker stressed the importance of weaving together the power of data to contribute to informed decision-making and shape a sustainable and vibrant future for tourism in the Pacific.

Mr Cocker mentioned that ensuring the proficiency of Research Officers in utilising statistical analysis software (SPSS) is pivotal for driving insightful research outcomes within the tourism sector.

“The workshop aims to enhance participants’ capabilities and foster a culture of collaboration and innovation within the Pacific tourism sector. And we have been very fortunate to hold this training because of the funding assistance from the New Zealand government,” Mr Cocker said.

“By leveraging the power of data, stakeholders can make informed decisions that contribute to sustainable tourism development in the region.”