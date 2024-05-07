Pacific Tourism Regional Consultation Workshop Advances Sustainable Tourism Agenda

To strengthen knowledge and application of the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Standards and integration with National Tourism Sector Plans and the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework, the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO), in partnership with the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP), through the Pacific BioScapes Programme funded by the European Union and the ACP Multilateral Environmental Agreements project, convened a two-day Regional Consultations workshop in Nadi, Fiji this week.

The workshop, which brought together representatives from National Tourism Organisations (NTOs), donor partners, and stakeholders, aimed to facilitate discussions and knowledge sharing on implementing national standards, accreditation programs, and pathways supporting national endeavors.

Facilitating knowledge exchange, identifying challenges hindering sustainable tourism practices in the Pacific, and brainstorming potential solutions to guide National Tourism Organizations (NTOs) and industry stakeholders. Additionally, exploring national standards and accreditation programs to support sustainable tourism efforts, enhance understanding and implementation of the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Standards, and align them with National Tourism Sector Plans and the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework. Our discussions also included the Pacific Marine Tourism Guidelines, focusing on global benchmarks, consultation outcomes, key findings, guideline formats, and accompanying tools for NTOs and industry players.

SPTO Chief Executive Officer Christopher Cocker reiterated SPTO’s commitment to fostering sustainable tourism practices that empower people and protect natural heritage.

“Two and a half years ago, the SPTO Council of Tourism Ministers embraced a courageous choice by endorsing the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework. This decision highlighted our leaders’ dedication to regional collaboration, reigniting our Pacific Resilience ethos. Despite global turmoil in the tourism sector, it symbolizes our unwavering resolve to confront challenges directly and stand resilient. The Pacific Cultural Tourism Guidelines launch is scheduled for Friday (May 3), marking a significant milestone in promoting culturally ethical tourism. We acknowledge the continued support of the NZ Government through the SPTO Digital Transformation Project funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and New Zealand Maori Tourism for their support in realizing this initiative,” Mr Cocker said.

SPREP Director, Environmental Monitoring and Governance Jope Davetanivalu acknowledged the partnership between SPREP and SPTO, emphasizing its significance in strengthening sustainable development and environmental protection in the region following the signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the two organisations.

Mr Davetanivalu highlighted that the two-day consultation workshop, involving SPREP’s four technical programs (Climate Change: Islands and Oceans; Waste and Pollution; and Environmental Monitoring and Governance), demonstrates SPREP’s commitment to collaboration with SPTO and regional tourism partners, including member countries.

“The workshop is an excellent opportunity for participants to share knowledge, foster understanding, and devise strategies for safeguarding the environment and promoting sustainable tourism. SPREP commended SPTO for organizing the consultation workshop, underscoring the value of such initiatives in advancing environmental sustainability within the tourism sector,” Mr Davetanivalu said.

New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Senior Tourism Advisor Paul Davis outlined the objectives for the sustainable tourism workshops, emphasising the enhancement of understanding and implementation of the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Standards and fostering knowledge exchange among Pacific nations.

Mr. Davis emphasised New Zealand’s continued support for the digital transformation of Pacific tourism. He highlighted the role of the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework in facilitating regional cooperation and policy development.

“Regional collaboration is important in addressing environmental sustainability challenges in the tourism sector, particularly in marine tourism management and plastic pollution reduction. CROP agencies SPREP and SPTO working together on sustainability and environmental programmes exemplify this collaboration. I also congratulate the SPTO team on the recent global recognition received by regional sustainable tourism efforts, including the Commonwealth Secretary General’s Innovation Awards in November 2023,” Mr Davis said.

“This week is another step closer to cementing these partnerships as we embark on a journey to a resilient, prosperous, and inclusive tourism that will empower and benefit Pacific people and their environment. I congratulate the leadership of all SPTO member countries for leading the charge of rebuilding tourism from the devastating impacts of COVID-19 and natural disasters in recent years.”