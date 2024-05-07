MEDIA ADVISORY: WVDOH to host public informational workshop on 12th Street Bridge project in Huntington

Page Content

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) officials will conduct a public informational workshop on the 12th Street Bridge project in Huntington. The WVDOH is planning to replace the existing structure that was constructed in 1927 with a new bridge in the same location similar to the nearby Eighth Street Bridge project completed in 2021. The West Virginia Department of Transportation is taking advantage of funding opportunities provided by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to renovate or replace several city-owned bridges in Huntington.



WHO: WVDOH officials will be on hand and the public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting.

WHAT: WVDOH officials will conduct a public informational workshop on the 12th Street Bridge project in Huntington. This meeting complies with the public involvement requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, and Section 4(f) of U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Act of 1966.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 7, 2024, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Ritter Park Rose Garden with a View & Grounds, 1570 McCoy Road, Huntington, WV, 25701.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Mr. Travis Long, Director, Technical Support Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1334 Smith Street, Charleston, West Virginia 25301 on or before June 7th 2024. Visit the WVDOH Website at the link below for project information and the opportunity to comment on the project: Comment on Projects (wv.gov)​​