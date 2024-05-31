Lane Closure on Junior Avenue Bridge, in Elm Grove, to Begin Thursday, May 30, 2024

The Junior Avenue Bridge, in Elm Grove, will be restricted to one lane from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2024, for bridge inspection. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
