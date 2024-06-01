Thorn Run Road, County Route 5/4, in Grant County, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Monday, June 3, 2024, to allow for the West Virginia Conservation Agency to perform maintenance on the cattle guards. Property owners will need to utilize US 48 to access their properties. Signs will be in place to warn motorists. Exact schedule is weather dependent.
You just read:
Thorn Run Road, in Grant County, to be Closed on Monday, June 3, 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.