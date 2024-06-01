Thorn Run Road, in Grant County, to be Closed on Monday, June 3, 2024

Page Content

Thorn Run Road, County Route 5/4, in Grant County, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Monday, June 3, 2024, to allow for the West Virginia Conservation Agency to perform maintenance on the cattle guards. Property owners will need to utilize US 48 to access their properties. Signs will be in place to warn motorists. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​