Lane Closure on Interstate 470, Eastbound, and Ramp Closure on Interstate 70 Eastbound Wheeling, to Begin Thursday, May 30, 2024

Interstate 470 eastbound will have one lane closed, near Elm Grove Bridge, from milepost 3.62 to milepost 4.70, from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Thursday, May 30, 2024, and Friday, May 31, 2024. Also, Interstate 70, exit 4 ramp, to US 40, eastbound and westbound, will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Friday, May 31, 2024, for bridge inspection. Motorists are advised to slow down, and slight expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​