DPA, and Nathalie Dubois are celebrating the Cannes Film Festival with the DPA Cannes gift suite 2024
The five stars hotel JW Marriott Cannes will welcome the most glamorous and sought-after location at the Cannes film festival 2024: The DPA Cannes gift suiteLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DPA (owner of giftingsuite.com) and Nathalie Dubois have been at the Cannes film festival for 19 years. Once again, the famous DPA gift suite will set up at the JW Marriott on the Croisette. The selection of worldwide brands was curated personally by Nathalie Dubois. This year the suite is all about getting ready for the red carpet and it will offer complimentary services such as injections and peelings (Botox, exosomes, hyaluronic acid, stem cells) from the hyper chic Tokyo clinic HAAB Medical Group. HAAB Medical Group is engaged in comprehensive beauty care including esthetics, cosmetics, and medical beauty, and aims to be the one and only "Comprehensive Regenerative Medicine Group". HAAB stands for Health, Acne, Anti-Aging, and Beauty .It will also gift its “stem secret “serum (featuring a sophisticated blend of two types of pure stem cell cultures and the world’s smallest 400 molecular weight hyaluronic acid) , and its “stem beauty mask” ("Stem cell mask that transforms your skin in 30 minutes".).Sunless Bronze by Annie Rouet will offer natural spray tanning sessions and American brand Escentuelle will have a perfume bar, where the DPA guests would be able to create their own perfumes. Among other premium beauty brands are French Marc Andre Barrois (gifting his newest perfume Tilia. The first of a constellation of floral fragrances, Tilia is also, for its creator Marc-Antoine Barrois and his long-time accomplice, the perfumer Quentin Bisch, the name of an imaginary star. The one that shines on happy days. An ode to simplicity and optimism.), luxurious Spanish brands Natura Bisse (gifting some of its diamond extreme sophisticated skincare products) and The Lab Room (launching its collection created with actress Rossy de Palma).
One of the highlights of this year DPA event is The Hinomoto Foundation brought by the Japanese office of DPA, DPA Japan. The Hinomoto Foundation pioneers businesses of artisans who continue to uphold Japan's traditions and history, delivering special products and experiences made in Japan to those seeking authenticity. “Hinomoto" means "Land of the Rising Sun", which refers to Japan. While preserving the beautiful culture and traditions of Japan, they are also creating new cultures. As part of DPA, the foundation offers a unique experience by showcasing items such as swords, fashion, and sake.
The DPA guests will also be able to enjoy their time sipping some exquisite French champagne from Domaine de Nuisement while trying the premium caviar of Nova Caviar (very clean and delicious Estonian caviar).
Swiss Demarquet will present its newest gorgeous handbags for the red carpet, and iconic French fashion brand Antik Batik will send new looks from the spring summer collection. DPA will also offer a unique trip to 10 well-known stars to Relais and Chateaux’s Le Taha’a by Pearl Resorts, in French Polynesia, 5 minutes away from Bora Bora.
The novelty of the suite will be in 2024 to invite two writers to promote their new books: Actress Heloise Martin will sign her book “Les yeux fermés” in the DPA suite on May 15 and 16 and Christophe Paviot, his novels “Assis au bord du silence” et “L’horizon à mains nues” on May 21 and 22.
The DPA Cannes gift suite 2024 will also feature: Energecia, Elsy, Tracey Metallic designs, Krama Heritage, Lothantique, Mathilde et Zoë, Beach Sandy, Les Tendances d’Emma, JC Donaldson, Nowatch and Joorn jewelry (gorgeous handmade unique French jewelry).
The DPA Cannes gift suite 2024 is one of the premiere retreats at the Cannes film festival and is located at the JW Marriott Cannes in suite 112 and will be opened May 15th to May 24th, from 10am to 6pm daily. The lounge is expected to
welcome many a-list celebrities or jury members present at the Cannes film festival this year.
This event is not affiliated or official with the Cannes film festival
For more information regarding the “DPA Cannes 2024 gift suite”, DPA or Nathalie Dubois please contact: +1 310-8047249 /nathalied@dpagroup.org
Nathalie DUBOIS
dpa
+ +1 3108047249
