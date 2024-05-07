City Beat News Honors Health & Wellness Companies for a Decade of Outstanding Customer Satisfaction
With a focus on providing care for customers and patients, three businesses in the health and wellness industry earned their tenth consecutive Spectrum Award.
The Stirling Center is pleased to join City Beat News in recognizing these Spectrum Award Winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service. ”LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Beat News is pleased to honor three businesses in the health and wellness industry that all recently received their tenth Spectrum Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction.
— Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center
Marie-Annick Coaching in Irvine, California, provides wellness and life coaching in a caring, confidential and supportive way. Marie-Annick uses a holistic approach to help with personal or professional issues. Among her specialties are mindful healthy eating, weight loss and management, life skills development and goals setting, and relaxation and appropriate sleep. Marie-Annick provides tremendous support, valuable insight and accountability that all lead to progress and results. Clients truly appreciate her calmness, wisdom, warmth, sincerity and ability to bring long-lasting changes to their lives. For more information, visit Marie-Annick Coaching’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/marie-annick-coaching-Irvine-CA.
At AM Wellness Day Spa in Wolcott, Connecticut, health, beauty and wellness are all priorities as clients are encouraged to relax, renew and revive. The spa was founded on the idea that spa treatment done right can change a client’s life for the better. In the nearly 10 years AM Wellness Day Spa has been open, it has provided both men and women with a variety of services including facials, permanent makeup, threading, microblading, waxing, massages, body contouring and skin tightening. Combining traditional and modern techniques with a calm and relaxing atmosphere, the professional team at AM Wellness Day Spa helps clients relieve stress, reduce tension and achieve an overall sense of well-being. For more information, visit the spa’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/am-wellness-day-spa-Wolcott-CT.
Encore Caregivers in Houston has been providing in-home care services to the surrounding communities since 2009. Whether the client is an older resident who wants to remain in their own home or a person who needs short-term support while recovering from surgery, Encore Caregivers offers assistance with daily activities, medication management, light housekeeping and even companionship. Regardless of the client’s needs, the focus is on building meaningful relationships and providing exceptional care. The company’s team of experienced, professional caregivers understand the importance of treating everyone with dignity and respect, and maintain the highest levels of service backed by ongoing training. With services customized to meet each person’s unique needs, Encore Caregivers provides Houston families with the resources they need to maintain the safest and most secure environment where their loved ones so often want to be — at home. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/ENCORE-SENIOR-HOME-CARE-HOUSTON-TX.
In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.
In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.
Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.
“The Stirling Center is pleased to join City Beat News in recognizing these Spectrum Award Winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. “It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding experience.”
About City Beat News and The Stirling Center
The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.
City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.
Jamie Rawcliffe
The Stirling Center for Excellence
+18777124758 ext.
email us here