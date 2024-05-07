Pulse of the City News Honors Pacific Northwest Companies for Years of Outstanding Customer Service
Three businesses in the Pacific Northwest recently earned honors from Pulse of the City News for their dedication to customer service and satisfaction.
They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!”LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse of the City News has recognized the efforts of three Pacific Northwest businesses once again for their continuous commitment to customer service and satisfaction.
Overlake Heating & Air Conditioning in Redmond, Washington, is a locally owned and family-operated HVAC company serving the heating and cooling needs of Seattle’s Greater Eastside. The company offers services for gas, electric and propane furnaces, central air conditioners, heat pumps, air filtration systems, thermostats, ductwork and gas piping. In addition, they install and service ductless air conditioners and heat pumps. In business since 1957, Overlake has 14 Pulse Awards to its credit thanks to its goal of providing superior services and industry-leading products at an excellent price. They believe that business is about more than the bottom line — it’s about helping people resolve problems in a way that fosters their peace of mind. To accomplish this, honesty, integrity and friendliness are integral to the company culture. All its customers receive fast, friendly, quality service. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/overlake-heating-and-air-conditioning-Redmond-WA.
Walen Construction in Portland, Oregon, specializes in commercial construction with projects in retail, industrial, office and automotive. Formerly known as Lanphere Construction and Development, the company was founded in 2008 and is still based on the idea that teamwork, communication and focusing on the client are essential to producing a fantastic final product. Another foundation of the company is the idea of always working as a team on every project and understanding the needs of each project, whether it’s a tenant improvement or building from the ground up. By understanding a client’s needs, Walen Construction can work as a project team with the same finished product in mind to consistently exceed expectations. For more information on this 14-time Pulse Award winner, visit its Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/walen-construction-Portland-OR.
Hot Stuff Spas & Pools in Salem, Oregon, has been serving the community since 1981. The family-owned company offers the highest-quality spas at the most affordable prices, and this commitment to providing the best value has earned it an impeccable reputation within the industry. At Hot Stuff, customers can purchase a complete package of services, or a do-it-yourself option. Either way, the company provides everything that is needed. They are dedicated to providing an exceptional experience to all customers, and their six Pulse Awards are a testament to this customer service and satisfaction. For more information, visit Hot Stuff’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/hot-stuff-spas-and-pools-Salem-OR.
Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience.
What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.
Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center, which works with Pulse of the City in identifying building and construction companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience, says, “They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!”
About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center
Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.
The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.
Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to https://www.stirlingcenter.org.
