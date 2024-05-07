The Talk Awards Honors Dentists for Outstanding Patient Satisfaction
Three dental practices were recently honored by the Talk Awards for their efforts in patient satisfaction, garnering them each a Talk Award.
The Stirling Center is pleased to join The Talk Awards in recognizing these winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service.”LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Talk Awards is pleased to recognize the patient service and satisfaction of three dental practices that have a well-earned reputation for providing a great patient experience.
At Gunnerson Dental in Payson, Utah, there’s something behind all the five-star patient reviews and 13 consecutive Talk Awards. K. Cheyn Gunnerson, DMD, and his team truly care about their patients, and it shows. The practice is a dental home for the whole family. At Gunnerson, however, family dentistry doesn’t just mean accepting patients of all ages — it means treating patients like extended family. Patients’ oral health is the priority, which shows in their dedication to technology, training, cleanliness and safety. With Gunnerson Dental, patients have a dentist who wants what is best for them, cares about their health and will go the extra mile to ensure they have a smile they love. For more information, visit the practice’s Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/gunnerson-dental-payson-ut-1/.
At TMJ & Sleep Therapy Centre of Utah, also run by Dr. Cheyn Gunnerson, the dedication to the whole patient is evident. There are several solutions provided for patients diagnosed with TMD, a condition affecting the jaw joint. Options include oral orthodontic devices, oral myofunctional therapy or cold laser therapy, a revolutionary alternative now available that offers almost instant relief for patients who suffer from chronic issues related to TMD. This is just a continuation of the services provided by Dr. Gunnerson and his team to ensure the best possible treatment and experience for patients each and every time. https://thetalkawards.com/award/tmj-sleep-therapy-centre-of-utah-payson-ut/
Yvette Killingsworth, DDS, PC, and the team at Killingsworth Family Dental in Parker, Colorado, offer the whole range of dental services from regular cleanings and teeth whitening to dental implants and cosmetic dentistry. The staff at Killingsworth is professional, yet caring, and uses the latest in technology to ensure your procedures are completed efficiently and effectively. Dr. Killingsworth goes out of her way to make sure patients are informed, comfortable and beaming with confidence when they leave the office. Patient service like this is how the practice has earned 14 consecutive Talk Awards. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/yvette-killingsworth-dds-pc/.
As the second quarter of 2024 continues, The Talk Awards is seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.
In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.
“The Stirling Center is pleased to join The Talk Awards in recognizing these winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. “It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience.”
The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.
The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com.
