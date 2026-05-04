Contractors Honored by Pulse of the City News for Providing Exceptional Customer Service

Three contractors were recently honored by Pulse of the City News for providing outstanding customer service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From a first timer to a 12-time winner, three companies were recently awarded by Pulse of the City News for their continued dedication to outstanding customer service and satisfaction.Sky’s Carpentry on Lake Winnipesaukee LLC in Moultonborough, New Hampshire,provides unparalleled carpentry and remodeling services that bring clients’ visions to life. The family-run business brings 40 years of experience to every project, from custom cabinetry and home renovations to deck construction and interior trim work. The skilled team at Sky’s Carpentry is dedicated to transforming spaces with precision and creativity, priding itself on attention to detail and commitment to customer satisfaction . That commitment to customers, combined with honesty and transparency, is why the company recently earned its fourth consecutive Pulse Award . For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/skys-carpentry-on-lake-winnipesaukee-llc-Moultonborough-NH Center Construction Roofing in Albany, New York, provides expert residential and commercial roofing services throughout the Capital Region. With more than a decade of experience, the company specializes in new roof installation, roof repair or roof replacement, providing tailored solutions to meet each client’s specific needs and budget. From selecting the right roofing materials to ensuring proper roofing installation techniques, the company’s attention to detail ensures every job results in exceptional craftsmanship and a satisfied customer. For those efforts, Center Construction Roofing just received its first Pulse Award. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/Center-Construction-Roofing-Albany-NY Bolster-Dehart, Inc. of Wexford, Pennsylvania, has provided homeowners in the Greater Pittsburgh area with home heating and energy services they can rely on since 1977. The company’s services include heating and air conditioning repair and replacement, furnace repair and replacement, duct sealing, insulation, and more. They can even create a comprehensive energy improvement plan based on a home’s needs, increasing its comfort while potentially providing significant savings on energy expenses. At Bolster-Dehart, customers are the top priority, and the dedicated, hardworking team strives to exceed expectations by delivering unrivaled customer service and satisfaction. This has led to 12 straight Pulse Awards for the company. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/bolster-dehart-inc-Wexford-PA Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience.What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry , has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/

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