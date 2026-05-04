Businesses Earn 12th Straight Spectrum Award from City Beat News for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

City Beat News has awarded several businesses with the Spectrum Award for Outstanding Customer Service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From health care to beauty to great eats, three businesses were recently recognized by City Beat News for their outstanding customer service, granting them all their 12th consecutive Spectrum Awards.Advanced Spine & Sports Care in Chicago provides non-surgical treatment options to relieve pain, immobility and other conditions that interfere with patients’ ability to live a full life. For more than 25 years, the team at Advanced Spine & Sports Care has focused on state-of-the-art technology, personalized one-on-one patient care, and innovative treatments to help patients. Among the services they offer are chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression, physical therapy and more. The highly qualified team of licensed therapists and chiropractors is dedicated and passionate about the work they do and the patients they serve. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Advanced-Spine-Sports-Care-CHICAGO-IL Shear Genius Salon in Norwalk, Connecticut, is dedicated to giving clients the “me time” they deserve. The boutique salon offers a wide range of services including haircuts, hair coloring, balayage, highlights and keratin treatments all personalized to compliment customers’ face shape, features, skin tone and, most importantly, lifestyle. Additionally, the upscale salon is a warm and welcoming place that encourages relaxation where clients can sip on a cappuccino or a glass of wine during their appointment. Every experience at Shear Genius is designed to be exceptional from start to finish. For more information, visit the salon’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/SHEAR-GENIUS-SALON-NORWALK-CT Cheapskates Action Sports Bar in Arvada, Colorado, has been serving up delicious eats, brews and sports since 2011. Located in Olde Town Arvada, the restaurant caters to all action sports and major sporting events, too. With a menu that includes everything from breakfast items to burgers and more, Cheapskates has what you need to relax and unwind while you catch the latest game. There’s even a special football menu. Additional offerings include karaoke on Wednesdays and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Combining the good times and good food with even better customer service, Cheapskates Action Sports Bar has it all. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/CHEAPSKATES-ACTION-SPORTS-BAR-ARVADA-CO In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com

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