16 Years of Outstanding Customer/Patient Satisfaction Recognized by The Talk Awards

Three businesses recently earned their 16th consecutive Talk Award for their award-winning service to customers and patients.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three businesses might not have much in common, except for their recent nod from The Talk Awards for their continued dedication to providing outstanding service to customers and patients, giving them each their 16th consecutive Talk Award.College Works Painting, headquartered in Irvine, California, was founded in 1993 with the goal to help better prepare college students to enter the business world — and succeed once they get there. The program has since expanded to 13 states and helped more than 25,000 students develop leadership skills they will need in their future careers, while also providing top-quality painting services to homeowners. For more than three decades, College Works has bridged the gap between education and industry, giving students the training, tools and confidence to lead in the real world while providing quality workmanship backed by outstanding customer service. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/college-works-painting/ James B. Polley, DDS in Las Vegas has been a trusted name in the community since he opened his practice in 1986. Offering everything from general and preventative dental services to cosmetic and restorative dentistry, Dr. Polley and his team do it all. They combine exceptional knowledge, backed by extensive education and training, with a passion for patient care to deliver top-tier dental treatment. While many of Dr. Polley’s peers recognize him as a top dentist, his patients are drawn to his warmth and commitment to personalized care. For more information, visit the practice’s Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/james-b-polley-dds/ Sahara Animal Hospital in Las Vegas is a full-service animal hospital that cares for dogs and cats. Open six days a week, the hospital offers consultations, preventative care and vaccinations, as well as junior and senior pet wellness care. Additional services include radiology, laboratory, dental and surgical care. The goal at Sahara Animal Hospital is to provide pets with the most professional and highest quality medical and surgical treatments available, with individual attention to each pet’s needs, while also promoting responsible pet ownership and health-related education for clients. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/sahara-animal-hospital/ The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.About The Talk AwardsIn partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com

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